Degree or dinner: Survey seeks insight on campus food insecurity

As the seasons change and students head towards the end of the fall semester, a growing number at Memorial are grappling with more than just academic pressures. The rising cost of living is forcing many to choose between their education and their next meal.

“It’s not just about skipping a meal, it’s about constant stress,” said a third-year Computer Science student who wishes to remain anonymous. “I never imagined university life would mean deciding between buying textbooks or groceries.”

To address this escalating crisis, Food First NL, in partnership with The Hub for the Study of Local Governance in NL, and the MUN Campus Food Bank, launched a comprehensive survey aimed at understanding food insecurity on campus. Their goal is to improve the services and practices of the Campus Food Bank, as well as advocating for equitable policy change.

The MUN St. John’s Campus Community Survey is now live and will remain open until December 15th, 2024. You can access the survey here.

The survey aims to gather insights into students’ experiences with food insecurity, their interactions with the Campus Food Bank, and their suggestions for meaningful change.

“We want to hear from everyone—faculty, staff, or even community members who access the campus. Whether or not you have used the Campus Food Bank, your input is valuable,” said Madison Hynes, Program Assistant at Food First NL.

“The project isn’t just about studying the problem; it’s about starting to find real solutions.”

Campus Food bank offerings (Jenna Head/The Muse)

Most students at MUN experience food insecurity: study

Food insecurity among MUN students has reached alarming levels. A 2021 study revealed that 58% of students at MUN experience food insecurity, significantly higher than the national average of approximately 13% (Blundell & Mathews, 2021). “Post-secondary populations have higher rates of food insecurity than the general population,” said Hynes.

According to Food Banks Canada’s 2024 Poverty Report Card, “Forty-three per cent of people [in NL] said they are struggling to access fresh and affordable food—the highest rate of any province.” Nearly 40% of the province is worried about feeding themselves and their family, which is ten percentage points higher than the national average.

As per Campus Food Bank data, food bank usage has doubled in 2023, overseeing 6324 visits. Relatively, the numbers for 2022 were 3317 visits. Currently, 2024 is heading for another recorded usage of over 6,000 annual visits.

Food insecurity doesn’t just mean hunger, it also affects mental health and academic performance. Upcoming research by Dr. Ken Fowler indicates that food-insecure students are more likely to experience high psychological distress and an increased frequency of suicidal thoughts. According to the study, they also tend to have lower grade point averages.

Insufficient financial aid a factor in food insecurity, says Hynes

Several factors contribute to the high rates of food insecurity among students. Rising tuition and living costs are significant issues, as “insufficient financial aid means many students’ aid packages don’t cover the full cost of tuition, let alone living expenses,” Hynes notes.

International students face even greater challenges. Their tuition has almost doubled since 2021. In addition, visa restrictions often limit their ability to work more than 20 hours per week, exacerbating their financial strain. “Many international students are unable to find employment that fits within their visa limitations, leaving them with minimal income to cover basic needs,” said Hynes.

Currently, according to statistics from the provincial government, the unemployment rate has orbited around 10% since September. This has left many students who graduate unable to find full-time jobs. Many end up relying on casual jobs or part-time work to support themselves.

“We need data from the students to advocate for change,” said Madi Hynes, PhD candidate and Program Assistant with Food First NL. (Memorial Grad Studies)

Food First NL calls for innovative solutions

The partnership is exploring alternatives to traditional food assistance, with the grocery store model emerging as a promising approach. Instead of distributing pre-packaged hampers, this model allows students to select the items they need, mirroring a regular shopping experience. “The University of Alberta adopted this model and saw positive results,” said Hynes. “It’s less stigmatizing and more respectful of individual needs.”

At the University of Alberta, the Campus Food Bank transitioned to this model to offer a more dignified experience for students and community members facing food insecurity. By empowering users to make their own selections, the model aims to reduce waste and ensure that people receive food they’ll actually use.

However, implementing such a model comes with challenges. “Donors sometimes restrict how funds can be used, preferring to purchase non-perishable items over grocery gift cards,” said Hynes. The hope is that this model, with its focus on dignity and choice, will resonate with the community and encourage broader support for adapting food assistance to meet diverse needs.

Data needed for increased advocacy

Participation in the survey is crucial to driving change. “We need data from the students to advocate for change,” said Hynes. “By sharing your experiences, you’re contributing to a foundation for meaningful advocacy.” The information collected will inform strategies to enhance food accessibility and affordability on campus. “This is just the first step; our ultimate goal is to ensure that no student has to choose between their education and their next meal.”

Students’ responses are anonymous and confidential. By completing this survey, students will have a chance to sign up to win one of ten gift cards (including Dollarama, Sobeys, or Tim Hortons) at the end. The chances of winning are dependent on the number of entrants.

The survey is currently live and will close on December 1st, 2024. You can access it here.

If you are experiencing food insecurity or need assistance, resources are available:

MUN Campus Food Bank: Located in room CA1000 of the Global Learning Centre (formerly Corte Real) building, Burton’s Pond Apartments, on Memorial University’s St. John’s Campus, offering support to students in need.

Dial 211: Newfoundland and Labrador’s community services helpline offers a directory of local resources, including food assistance and support services.

For additional information on food insecurity in Newfoundland and Labrador, visit Food Banks Canada’s Poverty Report Card.