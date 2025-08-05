Death of the Toonie Bar: The end of 3 for 5

Gone are the days of two-dollar beers, five-dollar doubles, and three drinks for five dollars.



As of July 23rd, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has raised the minimum price of a standard drink from $1.65 to $2.65. Although a dollar increase may not seem significant, it represents a 62% price hike.

Many bars have been impacted by this change, forcing them to shift deals, promotional material, and marketing strategy.



A favourite for many university students and downtown regulars was Rob Roy’s “345.” On Thursdays between 11:00 pm and 12:00 am, for five dollars, customers could purchase three standard drinks—usually three beers or one-ounce cocktails. The price increase makes deals like this against regulations.

Rob Roy’s has shifted to deals like “Three dollar Thursdays” and “Two for one Tuesdays,” in place of “Toonie Tuesday.”

No longer will weddings or events be allowed to offer toonie bars—a staple of Canadian party culture.

Additionally, for lower-income demographics, such as students, price increases might mean pre-gaming more, taking fewer cabs home, and being less likely to purchase food after a night out.

The Muse has contacted NLC for comment and will update with its response.

