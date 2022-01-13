David Leask Celebrates the Beauty of Labradorite With New Song “Fire & Ice”

Photo Credit: @leaskexpected on Instagram

Singer/Songwriter David Leask wrote his album Voyageur in Song using a veritable piece of Canadian history.

On December 2nd of 2021, David Leask, a Scottish Canadian musician, released a single titled “Fire & Ice” from his upcoming album Voyageur in Song. The “Fire & Ice” music video celebrates the journey of a ballerina who demonstrates a profound determination to show the world what she can do. The video shows a resemblance between the young woman and her labradorite necklace – which shines brilliantly when given the right amount of light. Like her feldspar gem, the girl shows resolve and faith in that, given the opportunity, she too can shine. David Leask’s crystal-clear voice accompanies the woman’s journey in the music video, declaring:

“I am fire and ice and I’ll dance with the light, a moonstone skipping home to the rhythm of the night.”

“I wanted the song to have an underlying sense that sometimes we can’t see everything, that beauty can be hiding, and we just have to have a closer look or wait until the light hits in just the right way.” David Leask

David Leask can be seen in the “Fire & Ice” music video both singing and playing the Six String Nation Guitar, nicknamed “Voyageur”. This guitar is made from 64 materials that are of historical significance to Canada. These materials include a piece of Wayne Gretzky’s hockey stick, some wood taken from the Cape Race lighthouse, red ochre, and Pierre Trudeau’s canoe paddle. The item that the song “Fire & Ice” focuses on is the labradorite inlay on the 3rd and 9th frets of the guitar. They can be seen shining in the music video. These pieces of labradorite were taken from Paul’s Island, near Nain in Labrador. According to the six string nation website:

“Inuit legend holds the northern lights were once trapped in the stone until freed by a hunter.” Henry Lyall and Chris Kearney, from the Six String Nation website

Taking inspiration from the Six String Nation Guitar, David Leask wrote the Voyageur in Song album, playing the guitar in question on every track. In reference to his focus on the labradorite in particular for the song “Fire & Ice,” Leask said, “I wanted the song to have an underlying sense that sometimes we can’t see everything, that beauty can be hiding, and we just have to have a closer look or wait, until the light hits in just the right way.”

You can view the “Fire & Ice” music video here.

To order/download a copy of David Leask’s Voyageur in Song album, visit https://www.davidleask.com/voyageur.

For more information on the Six String Nation Guitar, visit https://www.sixstringnation.com/.