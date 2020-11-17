COVID-19: One year on

3 SHARES Share Tweet

According to reports from a South China Newspaper (South China Morning Post), the first case of SARS-CoV-2 infection was of a 55 year old living in the Hubei Province, China. Though it has not definitely been confirmed that this was the index patient (patient zero), this means that as of 17th November 2020, COVID-19 has been with us (the world) for an entire year.

One year on, and with a lot of pain and carnage in it’s wake, COVID-19 is still here, with us. COVID-19 revealed a lot of frailties in world health systems and policies.

Current trends globally shows that a second wave of infections is underway in some parts of the world, and already happening in others. In the face of all that the first wave showed, it begs the question, are we ready for a second wave? And by we, I think Canada and the world at large.

COVID-19 is one of those cases where no one is safe unless everyone else is.