COVID-19 Misinformation: The 21st Century Infodemic

With COVID-19 cases growing in the province and across the globe, misinformation about the virus has become a severe issue. It poses a threat to the health and safety of the public. With an overwhelming amount of information often not distinguished as fact or opinion, the World Health Organization has even created a term for this phenomenon- the ‘infodemic.’

Historically, misinformation regarding a large-scale public health issue is not a new problem. The same false reports, hesitancy and denial were present during the polio epidemic in the 1950s and the HIV-AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. However, the rising popularity of social media has contributed to the infodemic. Disinformation, pseudoscience and conspiracy theories propagate social media. Therefore, we must be responsible for consuming or sharing news about the pandemic. Awareness of this crisis is critical.

Listen to the science

Using trusted local, national and international news sources is a great way to reduce exposure to misinformation about the pandemic. Established news outlets that practice ethical journalism generally publishes news reports only once they have been thoroughly verified. Reading news from multiple such sources is also an excellent way to stay updated with the most accurate information. Suppose there is an error or update in the report. In that case, news outlets are also responsible for issuing a correction as soon as possible.

With popular social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, it is straightforward for individuals to share news and conspiracy theories related to the pandemic. As popular personalities usually have an extensive following, the news they share on social media, podcasts or blogs reaches a large population who may believe it. According to a survey by Statistics Canada, 90% of Canadians turned to the internet for news related to the pandemic, out of which 96% reported seeing potentially misleading or false information. Some platforms have now flagged these posts if they contain any incorrect information. There is a growing movement for holding social media companies accountable for their role in the pandemic by allowing the growth of misinformation.

The best way to consume accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic is to read scientific research articles and papers. This is much more difficult and time-consuming for most people, so we rely on news outlets for updates. However, reading research reports is a great way to learn precisely how data is collected and analyzed and whether there are any errors or misrepresentations of the science being reported in popular media. When learning from a research paper, it is vital to make sure that the article or paper is peer-reviewed.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve daily, it is important to listen to updates by qualified researchers, doctors, and other health professionals.

Share information responsibly

Besides consuming accurate news, sharing information about the pandemic must be done responsibly. Posting unverified rumours or anecdotal evidence can be dangerous to public health. The same report by Statistics Canada states that only 21% of Canadians actually verified the information they saw on social media. In comparison, 53% of all Canadians shared it without checking its accuracy. Using social media platforms to share factual and verified news while reporting misinformation is a great tool to promote safety and knowledge and help control the spread of the pandemic.