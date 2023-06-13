Counterprotest at the Confederation Building for inclusive education

On Friday, June 9th, ‘No Space For Hate’ was held as a counterprotest at the Confederation Building.

The rally was in response to an anti-LGBTQ inclusive education protest that was set to happen the same day. There was an incredible turnout, demonstrating widespread support from the community for inclusive education.

Several speakers, including MUNSU and the NLTA, shed light on the existing issues in our province surrounding acceptance and inclusion both in the education system and our community.

With #nospaceforhate trending on Twitter, it became clear that the community would not stand for the ongoing hateful rhetoric targeted at the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

MUNSU will be in attendance tomorrow at the No Space For Hate counter protest at 12:00 (time changed)!



Image credit: MUNSU (via Twitter)

What a great turnout this afternoon to support Inclusive Education! Thrive stands in solidarity with our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. #NoSpaceForHate — Thrive (@thrivecyn) June 9, 2023 Image credit: Thrive (via Twitter)

The overwhelming display of community support at the rally created a resilient and optimistic atmosphere to start off this year’s pride month in St. John’s, with the hope that this demonstration of compassion and solidarity will continue moving forward.

What’s more, it was officially announced that the 2023 St. John’s Pride Festival will take place from July 9th-23rd. With the events list yet to be confirmed, there is still time to reach out and volunteer.