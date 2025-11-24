Community meeting calls for two-way arms embargo with Israel

On November 11th, 2025, community members gathered for a Townhall in support of Palestine, calling for a two-way Arms Embargo with Israel. The event included songs of protest, a message from Dr. Elise Thorburn from Gaza, and a conversation with Sadie Mees about her voyage on the Conscience Flotilla.

Dr. Elise Thorburn, who traveled to Gaza in October to provide emergency medical aid, acknowledged the amount of destruction she had witnessed incurred on Palestine since she arrived. She also discussed the incredibly high grocery prices in Gaza that make it extremely difficult for people to be able to eat – especially those who have lost employment.

Sadie Mees discussed her experience on the Conscience Flotilla, as well as her time being held in several Israeli prisons.

“The intent of our mission was to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza; it’s a fully legal, humanitarian mission” says Mees. “Our boat was hijacked by the IOF… During the interception, they descended with helicopters onto our boat.”

Community members leading group in songs of protest (Catherine Payne/The Muse)

Mees stated that the experience of those sailing on the Conscience was not comparable to the citizens of Gaza being imprisoned and held hostage: “We were physically abused, verbally abused, sexually harassed, but even within our group, others experienced much worse due to racism and islamaphobia… I’m here because I’m a White Canadian citizen and the eyes of the world were on our mission, and that is not the case for Palestinian prisoners who are there indefinitely – without charge, sometimes.”

Group discussion led by Daniel Smith (Catherine Payne/The Muse)

The event concluded with a group discussion on what further steps could be taken in order to support the people of Palestine, with mentions of non-violent protest marches, and contacting government officials to express deep concern for the genocide occuring in Palestine.

“The importance of our conversation here today is so that we can find ways of collective action moving forward so we can change that reality, because it’s not acceptable, and we need to do something,” says Mees.