Comics are for everyone: Hourly Comic Day 2026

Hourly Comic Day challenged artists and writers of all ages and skill levels to create one comic every hour, for five hours. The event was organized by Downtown Comics and took place at Eastern Edge Gallery.

Commissioned work, passionate genre-fiction projects, imaginative high-concept battles, recollections and repurposed dreams, and adaptations of The Muse’s own interviews kept a dozen of St. John’s comic artists and enthusiasts busy over the duration of the event.

Hourly Comic Day by Liam Bowes drawn at Hourly Comic Day event. (The Muse)

The breadth of mediums, approaches, and styles utilised demonstrates exactly what has been so exciting about the city’s welcoming and diverse comics scene.

As a sort of moment-in-time of this scene, the Hourly Comics Day event facilitated lively conversation about what artists and writers in St. John’s are working on and worrying about.

Comic in progress at the Hourly Comic Day event. (Liam Bowes/The Muse)



St. John’s has had an incredible year in comics. Events included the inaugural Comic Arts Festival, the launch of Town: St. John’s in Comics; the long-ongoing, all-ages Breakdown Comic Jam, Downtown Comics’ Book Club, and After-School Comics, an instructive course geared towards younger artists.

If you’re finding that you don’t have a very interesting 24 hours, be sure to give comics a shot. Diverse and community-driven, it may be the lowest barrier-to-entry of any of the exciting, colourful analog media opportunities the province has to offer.

Sidewalk Sorrow by John Harris drawn at Hourly Comic Day event. (The Muse)

Editors note: The Muse has an incredibly rich history of publishing comics, but we have not published many in the past few years. If you would like to submit or pitch a comic, cartoon or illustration please send to editor@themuse.ca

Author Liam Bowes Liam is an archaeology and linguistics student rounding out his fourth year at MUN. Interested in history, language, movies, and comics, he hopes to push the local world of arts and print media as far as he can.