‘Come From Away’: The Musical Opened in St. John’s on September 19th

A story of tragedy, hope and homecoming

‘Come From Away,’ the musical created by Michael Rubinoff, Irene Sankoff and David Hein in 2013, is returned for shows in St. John’s on the September 19th, 20th and 21st at the Mary Brown’s Centre and in Gander (where its story is set) on September 13th, 14th and 15th at the Steele Community Centre.

This award-winning musical has been playing on Broadway since October 2017—making it the longest-running Canadian musical in Broadway history. October 2nd will be its final show on Broadway.

‘Come From Away’ tells the story of 7000 passengers (and pilots) on 38 aircraft diverted to Gander, NL, due to the closure of US airspace following the 9/11 attacks. The musical follows the ‘islanders’ response as Newfoundlanders welcome stranded travellers into their homes on the Rock. Through the uncertainty and grief they face after 9/11, the ‘come-from-aways’ find warmth, friendship and solidarity in Newfoundland with locals who quickly organize themselves to provide food, housing and support while grappling with the tragic events themselves.

The Story

The show features some authentic Celtic folk music, as well as music inspired by international influences reflecting the diversity of the passengers. The performers also include members of the original cast from Broadway and Toronto.

The musical’s performances in Newfoundland are part of the Come Home 2022 celebrations—an initiative of the Arts and Culture Centre.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, Steve Crocker, “The ‘Come From Away: The Concert’ cast and band lineup could not be better.

“To have our very own Petrina Bromley, Clint Butler, and Kate Etienne, musician Greg Hawco and original Broadway musician Romano DiNillo as our emcee in St. John’s performing alongside the rest of the superbly talented and dynamic cast and band is a special treat,” Crocker said.

The Mary Brown Centre’s shows drew quite the crowd of passionate Newfoundlanders.

While the last show is on October 2nd, Come From Away has undoubtedly had a global impact that will continue to connect many to Newfoundland and Labrador.





