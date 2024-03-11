CNA questioned by black students for lack of recognition on Black History Month

Advertisement

Every February, Black History Month is celebrated globally as a reminder of the resilience of black communities, including diaspora communities around the world as they struggle against an unequal society every day. College campuses should be a center for celebrations of Black History Month as they are essential to ensuring that all students feel a sense of belonging on campus. Regrettably, Black Students of the College of the North Atlantic- Grand Falls Windsor (GFW) campus felt an absence of belonging as they had to raise their voices on the lack of support they received from the administration regarding Black History Month Celebrations.

International Students’ Representative for CNA-GFW Campus and incoming International Students Representative Johnny Alubu Selemani said, “Black Students at the College of the North Atlantic feel unsupported and disregarded by the lack of action on Black History Month, and it is a missed opportunity for important conversations on Anti-Black sentiments in our communities,” Selemani further remarked, “Celebrating Black History Month is vital to help Black Students feel included and appreciated in all aspects of the college. The lack of coordination and participation in Black History Month celebrations is creating a silo effect for Black Students that makes them feel isolated.”

The Canadian Federation of Students shared the same sentiment- Newfoundland and Labrador’s chairperson, Mary Feltham, stated “It is vital that CNA administration listens to students when expressing our needs,” Feltham also emphasized the need for listening to marginalized communities on campus and demanded for “action to occur to rectify the discrimination occurring on campuses by administration continuing to put student needs at the wayside.”

CFS-NL released a statement in support of the students of the CNA-GFW campus on March 9th as well, calling out the lack of support from the side of the college administration. Events have already been organized in Stephenville and Grand Falls Windsor campus following the statement and the students will continue to advocate for administrative action to celebrate and honour Black History Month across all CNA campuses.

