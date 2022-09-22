CLUBS AND SOCIETIES: MUN CONCRETE TOBOGGAN

The MUN Concrete Toboggan is a student-led club. The club name comes from the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race (GNCTR)- the largest and longest-running student-led engineering competition in Canada.

I have had the opportunity to discover more about the team through student Riley Burt.

“The purpose of this society is to design, construct, and race a fully function toboggan consisting of a superstructure, steering and braking system, equipped with concrete skis and compete against universities from all over Canada at a competition which is held in a new place every year,” said Burt.

The team comprises over 30 engineering students from various terms representing all six engineering disciplines. The club is currently accepting new members as well. New students can join this team by contacting – Riley Burt (rburt@mun.ca), Billy Barnes (bwbarnes@mun.ca) or munconcretetobiggan@gmail.com.

Once enrolled, students are added to team group chats and Google Drive for file sharing. Meetings are held every 6:30 PM NL Time in the Student Design Hub and Google Meet.

Keep up with the team on Facebook (MUN Concrete Toboggan) and Instagram (@mun_concrete_toboggan).