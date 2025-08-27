Closing ceremonies officially wrap-up 2025 Canada Games

August 24 was a night of great festivities at the Mary Brown’s Centre, as the 2025 Canada Games officially concluded at the closing ceremonies.

The closing ceremonies were a time for athletes, parents, volunteers, and fans to celebrate and reflect on everything that had happened over the last two weeks, while also looking ahead to the future of the Games.

Before the Provinces and Territories paraded onto the floor of the Mary Brown’s Centre, a video showcasing the culture of Newfoundland and Labrador was shown, as well as a video looking back on everything that occurred during the Games. After that, all of the Provinces and Territories paraded onto the Mary Brown’s Centre floor, led by their respective flag bearers.

Gavin Baggs was named the flag bearer for Newfoundland and Labrador. Baggs was a multi-sport athlete at the Games, participating in both swimming and athletics, where he saw a ton of success, winning four of the province’s six medals.

On the first day of competition, Baggs brought home the province’s first medal, earning a silver in the Para Men’s 200m/400m Freestyle in swimming. A week later, he took his talents from the pool to the track, where he won the province’s first gold medal of the Games in Wheelchair Men’s 1500m. Baggs would win two more silver medals later in the week in the Wheelchair Men’s 100m and 400m.

Baggs said it was “a huge honour” to be named flag bearer for Team NL, saying that “there are so many great athletes who could carry the flag for Team NL… I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen.”

After all thirteen provinces and territories paraded the floor of the Mary Brown’s Centre, the festivities began.

Baggs leading Team NL at the opening ceremonies (Eric Bartlett).

First up was Morgan Toney, who was joined by the Wape’k Muin drum group in a performance that “celebrated the diverse cultures of this land.”

That was followed by a speech given by former Olympian and Chair of the Canada Games Council Catriona Le May Doan, who discussed how the Canada Games were welcomed with “passion, warmth and a spirit that is unique to Newfoundland and Labrador.”

One of the more memorable moments of the night happened thereafter, as athletes and spectators communicated with one another using their phone flashlights. This was done by using Morse code, which holds historical significance as Newfoundland and Labrador was the place where the first transatlantic signal was sent via Morse code.

Shallaway Youth Choir then took the stage, joined by the Newfoundland and Labrador Deaf Choir, as they sang Kellie Loader’s original song Fearless, with background footage of the highs and lows for athletes at the Canada Games.

The Province’s Premier, John Hogan, got up to share a few words with people in attendance, thanking the firefighters and first responders who fought the province-wide wildfires while the Games were going on, and thanked the athletes for reminding everyone “why sport matters so much.”

The volunteers then got their moment to shine, as they were thanked for their hard work over the past two weeks in ensuring the Games were a success. A video display of volunteers was shown, and volunteers around the arena were dancing to a cover of Rise Up.

Then began a shift in the ceremonies. From celebrating and reflection, to a look into the future, as the handoff to the 2027 Canada Games in Quebec City began. Francophone duo Port-aux-Poutines, who are based in St. John’s, performed some catchy folk songs, including their song Au Pub des Tempêtes.

Team NL athletes handing the Canada Games Flag to Team Quebec athletes, as the spirit of the Games is passed to Quebec City (Matthew Murnaghan).

Then began the passing of the Canada Games flag, as it was passed down from the 2025 Host Society, to Team NL athletes, to Team Quebec athletes, until it was finally passed to the 2027 Host Society for the Canada Games. The flame in the Canada Games Cauldron was extinguished, and Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, officially closed the Canada Games.

The night finished off with a surprise performance from Alan Doyle, who performed hits like Ordinary Day and 1,2,3,4.

Alan Doyle performing after the ceremony (Leona Rockwood).

It was an action-packed two weeks wherein St. John’s housed 5,000+ athletes, staff, and supporters, while also skyrocketing Newfoundland to the current top tourist destination in the country. Now, everyone is headed back home, and the 2025 Summer Canada Games are officially a token of Games history.

