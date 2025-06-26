Churchill Park Music Festival line-up rundown

Last year, Churchill Park saw an array of iconic names visit St. John’s for one of the largest concerts of the year—such artists include Pitbull, Shania Twain, and Nickelback. After months of anticipation, Churchill Park Music Festival has announced the finale headliner for this year’s three-day concert.

Def Leppard (Website/Ross Halfin)





Friday, July 25th: Def Leppard

British rock legends Def Leppard will be kicking off the first day of the concert with their iconic hard rock meets pop sound. They’re known for such songs as Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Photograph, and much more. Current members include: lead vocalist Joe Elliot, bassist Rick Savage, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, and one-armed drummer Rick Allen.



According to Churchill Park, “Canadian greats Sam Roberts Band and Honeymoon Suite” will be opening for Def Leppard, along with more to be announced.

Blake Shelton (Website)

Saturday, July 26th: Blake Shelton

Following months of rumours and anticipation, country icon and nine-time winner of The Voice, Blake Shelton, was announced to be the second headliner of the festival. With a remarkable voice and instantly recognizable country hits, if you’re attending, make sure to pack your hat, boots, and denim.

Churchill Park has yet to release the other acts for the 26th, but we will keep you updated.

The Killers (Website)

Tuesday, July 29th: The Killers

With world-famous hits such as Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me, The Killers are a 2000s staple with an addictively distinct indie alt-rock style. Although the finale day of the concert lands during the week, with the sensational nature of the band, it’s sure to be a party.

Opening for The Killers are Canadian musicians, The Beaches, a pop-rock band from Toronto, and Nova Scotia-raised alternative singer-songwriter Matt Mays.