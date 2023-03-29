ChatGPT: Friend or Foe of Academia?

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, a product of OpenAI, is a language model meant to provide users with a human-like conversation on any topic. ChatGPT can give answers to test questions, solve complex coding assignments, and write entire essays on niche topics. It has become a concern in schools worldwide, particularly in universities where the stakes of plagiarism are higher.

ChatGPT has a plethora of uses in academia. It could cut research time by providing users with articles about a specific topic or instantly answering students’ questions about assignments. However, given its ability to write detailed papers and complete entire assignments, it may pose a threat to academic integrity.

How is MUN responding?

MUN has yet to release an official statement concerning ChatGPT. However, their plagiarism policies stand against the direct copy and pasting of online resources to pass as one’s work. Furthermore, AI is developed to detect when an essay or assignment was written by an AI, partially or in whole. Professors are entitled to use this when grading assignments. It would be considered plagiarism per MUN’s policies if traces of AI assistance were found in the document’s writing.

If you ask ChatGPT, it will give you a neat response:

ChatGPT Fig. 1

General Consensus of Canadian Universities

While several public schools have banned ChatGPT here in Canada, statements released by professors of Canadian Universities appear to be pro-AI for the use of research. AI as a tool for research is not new, and now that there is a more streamlined, accessible version for both professors and students alike. However, it may be necessary to outline clear plagiarism policies on AI assistance.

In response to the chatGPT craze, Dr. Nancy Pedri, head of the English Department at MUN, commented, “banning students from AI use is not a good route since some require AI for their research. In addition, the university has several courses of action in place for plagiarism, which can help curve uses that breach academic integrity.”

ChatGPT and Research Optimization

ChatGPT has recently announced it will offer a premium package for $20 USD a month, promising faster response times, constant access to the AI even during peak hours, and priority access to new features and updates. With the new premium plan in place, it may be reasonable to wonder if future research packages for Universities will be released. At this point, students would utilize the program through their respective institutions, where the university could monitor all of their research activity. This may be how AI plagiarism is mitigated in the future.