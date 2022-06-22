Changes and Additions to the Endangered Species Act of NL

The Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the changes to two species’ statuses, and the addition of seven more specifies under the Endangered Species Act. The Endangered Species Act is an Act in Newfoundland and Labrador to protect animal species in our province that are considered vulnerable, threatened, endangered or extinct. Within the Endangered Species Act, there are currently 65 species under the Act. There are 28 Endangered species, 18 Threatened species, and 19 Vulnerable species.

Down-Listing of Two Species

Two species have been down-listed from being classified as Endangered to Threatened. These species are the bird, Red Crossbill percent subspecies, and a herb, Mackenzie’s Sweetvetch.

The Red Crossbill percent subspecies found in the Anticosti Island of Quebec and Newfoundland were down-listed due to an increase in population in the Anticosti Island. The population is estimated to increase in the future further.

Photo Credit: Elaine R Wilson (via Department of Environment and Conservation NL)

The herb, Mackenzie’s Sweetvetch, is a small, boreal-Arctic perennial herb found in small areas in Newfoundland and Labrador. Recent provincial surveys have revealed a larger population size. The survey also indicated that while human activities affect the species, they do not expect it to affect them rapidly.

Photo Credit: Nathalie Djan-Chekar (via Department of Environment and Conservation NL)

Two Species added to “Threatened” Status

Two species have been added to the identification of being Threatened. This includes the trees known as Red Pine’s Natural Populations and the bird known as a Bank Swallow.

The Red Pine’s Natural Populations can be found in Newfoundland and Labrador. A fungal disease known as Scleroderris canker threatens the natural populations along with lesser threats such as squirrels, changes to fire regimes, and habitat alterations.

Photo Credit: Department of Environment and Climate Change NL

The Bank Swallow‘s population has declined by 98 percent within the last 40 years. Its population is threatened by loss of breeding and foraging habitats, destruction of nests, collisions with vehicles, pesticide use, and climate change.

Photo Credit: Government NL

Five Species added to “Vulnerable” Status

Five species have been identified as vulnerable. This includes some birds (the Evening Grosbeak and the Red-Necked Phalarope), a fish (the Mummichog), and some insects (the Yellow-Banded Bumble Bee and the Transverse Lady Beetle).

Editors Note: All images come from the Government of Canada or the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Evening Grosbeak is a stocky songbird identified by its bold yellow, black and white colour and sizeable green-yellow bill. The Evening Grosbeak has declined from 77 to 90 percent since 1970 due to threats such as: feeding on road salt and grit on winter roads, a reduction in mixed-wood and conifer stands, and collisions with windows. Photo Credit: Jeremy Hynes via Unsplash

Meanwhile, the Red-Necked Phalarope: a small, blue-grey, white shorebird, is threatened by climate change and associated habitat and food effects.

The Mummichog species is a small fish found in Newfoundland and Labrador. It has become vulnerable due to threats such as being accidentally included in by-catch in eel fisheries and possible predation by an invasive green crab.

The Yellow-Banded Bumble Bee is a medium-sized bee with distinctive yellow and black abdominal band patterns. The Yellow-Banded Bumble Bee’s population has significantly declined since the 1990s due to diseases, pesticide use, climate change, and habitat loss.

The Transverse Lady Beetle is a beetle with a distinctive black band and four elongate spot patterns. The Transverse Lady Beetle has the main threat to other non-native lady beetle species due to competition, predation, and the introduction of pathogens, along with the danger of agricultural pesticides.

Importance of the Endangered Species Act

“Conserving biodiversity continues to be a key priority as we work to ensure the sustainable management of our province’s wildlife resources, and I am encouraged by the improvement in status for two of our protected species. By listing these species – which include a diverse group of birds, bees, fish, beetles, plants and trees – we are initiating an important, collaborative process of recovery and management planning to help ensure the future conservation of all wildlife species.” The Honourable Derrick Bragg, the Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Endangered Species Act 16 highlights the prohibitions that Newfoundland and Labrador citizens must abide by, which include not harassing, harming, killing, or disturbing the species identified by the Act. This is why those in the province need to know and identify the species covered under this Act to help preserve the species and potentially allow the species to be down-listed, such as those previously identified.

