Features

Canadian Blood Services: Blood Donation Events Available On-Campus

nguy n hi p ufwC2cmbaaI unsplash 1
Nguyễn Hiệp (via Unsplash)
Avatar
Shreya Hande

Shreya is a 3rd year Biology major at Memorial University, minoring in Psychology. She is passionate about writing, and hopes to make meaningful contributions through her work as a staff writer at The Muse. Her hobbies are reading, listening to music, watching true-crime shows and exploring St. John's.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
236 Following 3.4K Followers
Don't forget - Canadian Blood Services will be taking blood donations in the Bruneau Building Atrium tomorrow, Marc… https://t.co/rUE3ew20GL
1 hour ago
Canadian Blood Services’ are coming to MUNL this week. To donate, visit the Bruneau Building Atrium on Wednesday, M… https://t.co/hH5GGmBIwD
18 hours ago
The MUNSU General Election has officially been postponed. https://t.co/hABJpkX5kY
23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x