Canada Games torch relay underway

The nation-wide Canada Games festivities officially begin today after the Roly McLenahan torch was lit at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. This marks the beginning of a two month relay that will go through 15 communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The torch arrives in Newfoundland on June 28th in Channel-Port aux Basques via ferry from Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Channel-Port Aux Basques, the community where the Canada Games Torch Relay will begin in Newfoundland and Labrador

The torch will go through the following communities:

Stephenville, June 30th

Corner Brook, July 1st

Rocky Harbour, July 2nd

North West River/Sheshatshiu, July 9

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, July 10

Grand Falls-Windsor, July 16

Gander, July 17

Clarenville, July 18

Whitbourne, July 19

Conception Bay South, July 23

Paradise, July 25

Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, July 28

Mount Pearl, July 29

The relay will end in St. John’s on August 1st, just over a week before the opening ceremonies at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Over the course of the month long journey, Canada Games says 130 different torchbearers will carry the torch through their hometowns.

The torch relay signifies the games are drawing nearer and nearer, and when it arrives to Newfoundland and Labrador on June 28th it will be just over a month away from the start of the Games.

If you are interested in watching the events, tickets are now being sold for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as all aquatic events. Ticket information is available on the official Canada Games website.