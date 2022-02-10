Campus Stabbing Following Anonymous Online Threat 

Heading Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Prior to being deleted after January 30th, students were left concerned after an Instagram page, munlconfessions, posted a confession stating, “Something horrible is gonna happen oncampus [sic] on Thursday, i.e. 3rd Feb 2022.” While the post is no longer available, the Muse was able to obtain a copy of it, shared through an anonymous sources’ Snapchat account:

IMG 2261

The page, now taken down, captioned the post, “if this is a joke it’s not funny but be careful everyone.”

Many students shared the opinion they were concerned and even afraid to go on campus.

Later that day, students received an email from MUN’s Chief Risk Officer, Greg McDougall, stating, “We would like to thank individuals who brought a concerning social media post to our attention.”

McDougall followed up by detailing the standard safety protocol to assess the threat and work with the RNC. He emphasized: “It is a criminal offence to make threats (false or real) and Memorial is prepared to take action against anyone who threatens the safety of our campus community.”

Ominously, the next day, a stabbing was reported on Grenfell Campus. The attack was non-fatal and conducted by an individual under 18, and they are said to be arrested and facing numerous charges.

Although it has yet to be confirmed that these two events are related, many students feel chilled by the correlation between the two incidents. Regardless of a unconfirmed connection, many students across MUN were effected by the overall impact on campus safety during that week.