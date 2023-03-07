BSA Night Gala (review edition)

On the 18th of February 2023, I was privileged to attend the first Annual BSA Night Gala (in honour of Black History month) with The Muse at The Lantern on 35 Barnes Road.

It was a beautiful experience with many different outfits and music to suit the occasion. Despite the bad weather, which slightly delayed the program, it ran smoothly and catered for all the major activities indicated on the program.

At the beginning of the event, pictures were taken at the red carpet as a way of welcoming the people to the event. This was accompanied with snacks and drinks which was served at the guests’ allocated tables.

Opening remarks were given by the BSA President, Frances Utomi as she was delighted to have everyone that showed up celebrate Black History month with the BSA.

Thereafter, there was a speech given by Precious Familusi (one of the founders of the BSA) and he was just as amazed to see how much the BSA has grown since the time he was a part of the union.

Picture credits: @tf1n31 (instagram)

Much support and respect was shown from the audience with regards to the whole event, which can be seen in the photograph above.

There were a series of performances done by upcoming black artists which ranged from dance to singing performances. These artists included Joe (Leg’nd), Baraka Music, Staze Obinwanne and New Talent st. John’s.

In-between performances dinner was served to the guests (per table) and the cuisines ranged from Nigerian to Ethiopian cuisines. The food was sources by black restaurant owners in St. Johns to promote them as well.

Towards the end of the event, there was a speech given by the NSBE Director of Communications, Chioma Akubueze, about black engineers in relation to Black History month.

To conclude the night, awards were given to various black students, small business owners, the best dressed for the night and so on.

Picture credits: @tf1n31 (instagram)

The BSA Annual Night Gala was a successful event in honour of Black History month, as it celebrated the history of black people with many students beyond the black community.

The support and turn-up at this event were phenomenal, and we can only look forward to what next year’s gala has in store!