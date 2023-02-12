Arts & Culture

BSA Gala Night in honour of Black History Month

ResourceUMC
Picture credits: ResourceUMC
Avatar
Shantambi Wamunyima

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
268 Following 4.1K Followers
Academic term will not be extended; the last day of the semester is April 21.
3 hours ago
JUST IN: Classes resume Wednesday, Feb 15th. No change to the length of semester. Deadlines for courses will b… https://t.co/7HHuAdck40
2 hours ago
Are you excited to be back in class next week?
1 day ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x