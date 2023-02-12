BSA Gala Night in honour of Black History Month

Black History Month is annually observed in February to acknowledge and honour the history of black people and communities. This year’s theme, “Ours to Tell”, is meant to encourage Black communities to tell their stories and engage with others to learn more about black history in Canada.

Organizations in Newfoundland have also organized various events to celebrate. Black Lives Matter NL conducted a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on February 2nd, 2023, to start off Black History Month. Hosted by co-founders Brian Amadi, Raven Anderson and Precious Familusi, this ceremony included various speeches and performances.

Municipalities NL have been highlighting the work of members of the black community in Newfoundland on their website, including Kassandra Drodge, Dr. Sulaimon Giwa, Rachel Gilbert, and Abena Omenaa Boachie Gyimah.

The Memorial University Black Students Association (BSA) has organized a gala event to celebrate Black History Month on 18th February, 2023 at The Lantern from 5pm. The theme this year is “After Dark: The Golden Hour”. The regular ticket price is $25, with the VIP tickets at $50 (limited number of seats are available). For those that may not be interested in black-tie events, there will an after-party with a less formal dress code!

Picture Credits: @bsa.mun (instagram)

The gala welcomes all people, and is meant to celebrate and educate on the accomplishments of Black communities in Canada.

For more information about Black History Month, you can visit the Government of Canada. To learn more about the BSA event, you can either visit their Instagram page or get in touch with them via email (bsamemorial@gmail.com).