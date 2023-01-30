MUNFA Officially On Strike

In anticipation of results, many students have been on edge, waiting to find out if there will be a strike. The uncertainty has been overwhelming, and many questions have been raised across campus about what this may mean for students, the potential timeline, and how this could impact our studies moving forward. While there is a lot of unease surrounding the possible halt of classes, the majority of students continue to stand in solidarity with MUNFA, no matter their decision.
On Jan 29th, MUNFA and MUNL reached an impasse in negotiations. After collectively bargaining for nearly a year, an agreement has yet to be reached, and so MUNFA has decided to take appropriate job action.
As of Jan 30th at 12:01am, MUNFA is officially going on strike. All courses led by MUNFA members will be paused, and picket lines will be formed in surrounding areas on campus. MUNFA members will no longer have access to their accounts and all social media platforms run by faculty members will be paused until further notice.
MUNFA has already picked their picket captains, and many preparations have been well underway.
Twitter has been flooded with messages of support from students and faculty using the hashtag #FairDealAtMUN. After a story call out was tweeted, many students took to writing messages of appreciation for the MUNFA members who have played major roles in their success at Memorial University.
In light of these events, it is important to keep in mind that all courses taught by Non-MUNFA members will continue; however, academic amnesty will now be discussed for students who do not wish to cross the picket lines. If you are unsure whether a course will continue visit the following website:
https://www.mun.ca/labour-relations/course-disruptions/
