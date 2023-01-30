MUNFA Officially On Strike

In anticipation of results, many students have been on edge, waiting to find out if there will be a strike. The uncertainty has been overwhelming, and many questions have been raised across campus about what this may mean for students, the potential timeline, and how this could impact our studies moving forward. While there is a lot of unease surrounding the possible halt of classes, the majority of students continue to stand in solidarity with MUNFA, no matter their decision.

On Jan 29th, MUNFA and MUNL reached an impasse in negotiations. After collectively bargaining for nearly a year, an agreement has yet to be reached, and so MUNFA has decided to take appropriate job action.

As of Jan 30th at 12:01am, MUNFA is officially going on strike. All courses led by MUNFA members will be paused, and picket lines will be formed in surrounding areas on campus. MUNFA members will no longer have access to their accounts and all social media platforms run by faculty members will be paused until further notice.

Picketing locations for @MUNFaculty tomorrow:



Arts and Admin. loop

Education parking lot

Elizabeth Ave. near residence (away from residents and child care)

Westerland Road (Opposite field house) UC, next to the engineering building



Picketing starts 8am. @MUNSU35 @MemorialU — The Muse (@themusenl) January 29, 2023

This Twitter account is maintained by a @MUNFaculty member. MUNFA will be on strike starting tomorrow (Monday Jan. 30, 2023). Posts, replies, etc on this account will be paused until #FairDealAtMUN. For more information: https://t.co/Y62Mpojele https://t.co/W6qZJUIDtl — MUN_CompSci (@MUN_CompSci) January 30, 2023

MUNFA has already picked their picket captains, and many preparations have been well underway.

We had a great morning here at @MUNFaculty Strike HQ! Huge attendance for picket captain training, and so many students came over to design posters that they finished in under an hour! We are ready to win a #FairDealAtMUN ✊ pic.twitter.com/dTCpxeizgQ — MUNFA (@MUNFaculty) January 28, 2023

Twitter has been flooded with messages of support from students and faculty using the hashtag #FairDealAtMUN. After a story call out was tweeted, many students took to writing messages of appreciation for the MUNFA members who have played major roles in their success at Memorial University.

Story call out: Memorial University students, what professors positively impacted you and why? Are you in solidarity with @MUNFaculty? @MemorialU @themusenl — Jenna Reid 🫐 (@Jlreid02) January 29, 2023

In light of these events, it is important to keep in mind that all courses taught by Non-MUNFA members will continue; however, academic amnesty will now be discussed for students who do not wish to cross the picket lines. If you are unsure whether a course will continue visit the following website:

https://www.mun.ca/labour-relations/course-disruptions/

For more information on the strike, visit:

https://munsu.ca/munfa