BREAKING: MUN to require masks and vaccines on campus this September

In an email sent to all personnel, the University has declared masks and vaccines to be required on campus this upcoming semester. The email instructs those wishing for further information to visit the Gazette.

As the article’s main points, Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk writes:

COVID-19 vaccines are required for all students, faculty and staff. As of Aug. 23, masks will be required on all Memorial campuses in all indoor spaces.

Following those points, the article gives advice on how one can obtain a vaccine, and states that “details of these measures will be shared soon,” including “the process for exceptions based on medical, religious or cultural reasons for those that are unable or unwilling.”

Non-medical masks will be required as of this upcoming Monday, 23 August. They must be worn “in public spaces and common areas or any time a two-metre physical distance cannot be maintained,” not including residences or, in the case of an instructor who may maintain distance from their students.

Furthermore, similarly to the vaccine mandate, MUN makes clear that “[e]xceptions to the mask requirement may be made for medical, trauma-based, religious and cultural grounds. In some courses or programs, where specific learning outcomes would be inhibited by a mask, there may be exceptions based on an approved health and safety plan.”

We at the Muse implore our readers to stay safe and keep up-to-date on verifiable information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Please stay tuned to MUN’s “COVID-19 Information Hub”.