Booster Dose Tomorrow at MUN!

It’s your time to get boosted! In association with Eastern Health, MUN’s Student Wellness and Counselling Center is bringing you a booster clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the University Centre’s ‘The Landing’ on the 3rd Floor. All wishing to get the dose must be under 30 years old and be present tomorrow at the St. John’s campus from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. along with their MCP card and NL VaxPass (if you have them) or your Immunization record like the Covid-19 vaccine certificate. It may also be helpful to bring your MUN Student ID if you don’t have your student number memorized.

P.S You must be past 22 weeks since your last COVID-19 vaccine shot and only the Pfizer booster vaccine will be available!