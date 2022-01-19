Booster Dose Clinic Tomorrow at MUN!

Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg (via Getty Images)

It’s time to get boosted! The Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador’s St. John’s Campus is arranging a temporary booster dose clinic for the Covid-19 vaccine from 10:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M tomorrow, January 20, 2022. All students under the age of 30 are welcome to get the booster shot as long as they carry previous proof of vaccination (E.g. NL VaxPass, Immunization record, etc.), and for those who have it, the MCP card and MUN Student ID. The clinic will be set up at the University Center’s ‘The Landing’ on the 3rd floor, and no appointment is needed!

Note: Only shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered, and no COVID rapid testing will take place tomorrow.