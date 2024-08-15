Board of Regents Chair Resigns

Advertisement

Glenn Barnes has resigned as Chair of the Board of Regents. A review by the Board has determined Barnes violated its Code of Conduct. In June, Barnes forwarded a pro-Palestinian email from alumna Becky Winsor to her father. The email was part of a MUN Students for Palestine campaign for MUN to divest from companies involved in Israel’s war on Gaza.

In an email to Winsor’s father, Barnes said that he is “telling parents that I know just what their kids are doing. Theirs is not the only viewpoint but this group thinks they are correct and that MUN ought to be in lock step with them. They need to grow up.“

Winsor said she is glad to see “the Board took it seriously when they did the code of conduct review.”

She hopes the situation is a learning opportunity for Barnes and the University as a whole on how it engages with students and community members who come forward with concerns.

“I want to see the university move forward in a more positive and open way so that people can feel like they can approach people from the Board of Regents or administrators, if they have legitimate concerns,” said Winsor.

“Whether it relates to the genocide in Gaza or whether it relates to tuition fees … I would like to see a more open approach and people not having to fear whether someone’s gonna tell on them.”

Winsor said she was inspired to write to the Board of Regents after months of seeing the bombardment of Gaza on social media. Winsor said the underlying issue that sparked her email still needs to be addressed.

“Students and community members are calling for divestment within the university … they feel their alma mater should not be participating in funding weapons for Israel.“

“As a mom myself, I just keep thinking about these children that are losing parents, that are being murdered themselves.“



Education Minister accepts resignation

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell said that the government “will work expeditiously to have a new chair appointed to the Board of Regents.”

Vice-Chair of the Board of Regents Anik Rahman, an alumni representative, will serve as acting chair until a new one is appointed by the lieutenant-governor in council.

MUNSU said via X that it is “pleased to see that Former Chair Glenn Barnes has resigned from the Board of Regents. It is unacceptable that our university administration has repeatedly ignored student concerns, broken confidentiality, and been dismissive and disrespectful when faced with criticism.“

Glenn Barnes has yet to respond to request for comment.



