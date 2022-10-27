Arts & Culture

BMO 1st ART! Award: Georgia Dawkin

georgia dawkin 03 2000w
Avatar
Anasophie Vallée

Anasophie (she/her) is a 3rd-year communication studies and french student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is very passionate about advocating for human rights, mental health awareness, and inclusivity both within the arts and in our community as a whole.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
248 Following 3.4K Followers
Many MUN students receiving $500 from NL government; good politics, bad policy? Written by: @Jlreid02 https://t.co/yb5M6r5mA8
2 days ago
Did you know that some of The Muse archives are featured in the documentary, A Lot of Love in the Room? Here is EIC… https://t.co/Z3bUkpfxqf
5 days ago
@SJIWFF has started and there is a weekend of excitement ahead! Check out The Muse’s recap of opening night. Writ… https://t.co/TqKt9oNIRG
6 days ago
Monday 12 1 pm 1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x