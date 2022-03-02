Arts & Culture

BLMNL Hosts “Redefining Our Standards of Beauty” Events to Educate on Black Hair and the Importance of Shifting Beauty Standards

photo 1591625832222 fe58485f590e
Sourced from Instagram
Avatar
Lisah Nsanzugwanko

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x