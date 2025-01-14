A Scenic Bike Ride to Quidi Vidi Harbour

by Deborah Egbekpalu and Otis Crandell

On Saturday afternoon, a small group of cyclists from the MUN Bike Hub took the first ride of the semester. With scenic views, postcard-worthy landscapes and the breeze on your face as you whizz by, it is the perfect way to unwind and explore the Quidi Vidi Harbour. From avid riders to beginners, it was a great day to enjoy the outdoors. With high spirits, safety lessons and brief introductions, the adventure began at 2 o’clock from Queen’s College.

The route was quite easy (and mostly downhill). It took us across Rennie’s River, parallel to the Rennie’s Mill trail (we were on the road), along the north side of Quidi Vidi Lake, and eventually out to scenic Quidi Vidi Harbour, in time for a traditional music performance at the wharf. Afterwards, some of us visited the artisan’s market and went for refreshments. One by one we departed and headed home.

Rennie’s River. (Photo by Otis Crandell.)

Some quotes from participants.

“The obvious step up from being passionate about something is having people to share that passion with. With MUN Bike Hub’s first excursion to Quidi Vidi, I felt part of a community not just excited about bikes and riding, but also about the cause of building greater cycling infrastructure in urban spaces. The bonus was exploring what the city has to offer, while riding together!“

-Ayon, a second-year doctoral student at MUN.

“No view is as beautiful as the one from a set of handlebars with friends. We had a great ride around town in a pace, where everyone was able to follow along. I’m already psyched about our next group ride and hope we are gonna be even more people enjoying the nature of St. John’s.“

-Markus, foreign exchange student at MUN.

“Riding through the streets of downtown St. John’s and onto Quidi Vidi village was exciting for a new biker like me. I very much recommend it!“

-Modeline, resident of St. John’s and new cyclist.

Some of the group at Quidi Vidi Harbour. (Photo by Otis Crandell)

If you’d like to join us, check out our website. Or, if you have an idea for a group ride, send us an email (MUNBikeHub@gmail.com or MUNBikeHub@MUNSU.ca).