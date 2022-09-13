Big Mary MUNday: Mary Browns opens in the UC

Mary Browns is now open in the University Centre (UC) at Memorial University’s St. John’s Campus.

MUN’s Mary Browns location will be open Monday-Friday 11-6 pm and will serve various combos and sandwiches such as the Big Mary and 2-4 piece chicken meal, rather than their signature 9-30 piece feasts.

HAPPENING TODAY! Mary Browns Express in the UC is opening at 11 a.m.🥳 They will be open for business Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. @MemorialU @MaryBrowns pic.twitter.com/nATtmpumwi — Memorial U Students (@MUN_Students) September 13, 2022

It was announced in July that MUN would welcome Mary Brown’s to its UC’s food court after the closure of Dairy Queen last winter.

Many students are looking forward to having this Newfoundland favourite on campus.

There is no word on if there will be any student specials at MUN’s specific location. However, some Memorial students hope that Mary Browns will hop on the advertising potential of using “Big Mary MUNday” instead of their traditional Big Mary Monday Campaign at MUN’s location.

Mary Brown’s is the most recent expansion in the University Centre’s food court. With some space still available, email themusechief@gmail.com about what you think should get added next.