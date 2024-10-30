Basketball season begins with Sea-Hawks against UPEI Panthers

The 2024-25 Atlantic University Basketball Season begins this weekend as both men’s and women’s teams face off against University of Prince Edward Island Panthers in a two game series.

To prepare for the Regular Season, both teams were in Ontario earlier this month for a series of pre-season games, and played various teams from Ontario. The Men’s team played six games, winning two of them, including an overtime win over York University. The women’s team also played six preseason games, but did not manage to pick up a victory.

Last season was a success for the Sea-Hawks basketball program, as both Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams made it to the semi-finals of the AUS Basketball Championships.

Sea-hawks Women’s basketball team huddles up with head coach Mark English (Udantha Chandraratne)

The women’s team is opening their season on Friday at the Fieldhouse against the UPEIPanthers. The two teams faced off against each other four times last year, with each team splitting two wins. They finished only within one win of each other last year, with UPEI having ten and MUN having nine, so there wasn’t very much to separate them.

Watch whether the Sea-Hawks can carry the momentum from their semi-finals run into the regular season and get off to a good start in what should be a good two game series.

Like the women’s team, the Men’s team is also opening their season at home against the UPEI Panthers. MUN and UPEI met four times last season, with UPEI prevailing in three-of-the-four games. Last season, UPEI scored the least amount of points in the entire AUS, while allowing the least amount of points against in the league.

Watch if UPEI carry over their defensive, low scoring play style into this new season, especially against Memorial’s offence, which ranked third in the AUS in total points scored.

Memorial opens their season against UPEI on November 1st and 2nd at the Fieldhouse. The women’s games will begin at 6:00 pm, while the men’s games will begin at 8:00 pm.