Bangladesh Student Association Election Cancelled

MUNSU ends Bangladesh Student Association (BSA) election amid allegations of some unethical behaviours during voting days.

Yesterday, a Memorial University Student, Brooklyn Gale, posted a warning on MUN Course Review/ Advice.

In her warning, she informed students: three guys approached her alone in a study room and forced her to vote for them in the BSA election. Gale claims the men came in and shut the door, got very close, and hovered over her as she logged into her my mun account and then used her phone to vote for themselves. Gale states this circumstance made her feel “so pressured and uncomfortable” because she was alone. While Campus Enforcement Patrol (CEP) kicked the men out and handled the situation, there has been an outpouring of concern among students.

One commenter asked if there are rules and guidelines running candidates must follow.

Chief Returning Officer (CRO) Derek Semerad responded via Facebook, stating:

“There are (guidelines) and these folks are in defiance of most of them and basic anti-harassment policies on campus.”

Many Bangladeshi students responded to Gale’s post apologizing on behalf of their community, noting the second-hand embarrassment they feel due to the situation.

One student stated in the comments:

Hey there. I wasn’t even running for the election. But I am a Bangladeshi, and I am having second-hand embarrassment for whatever happened. I am so sorry you had to go through this. And I apologize for the pestering you went through. You may file a complaint if you want to. I’m here to say that this is in no way what our culture teaches us. Godspeed. MUN Course Review/ Advice (via Facebook)

Another student stated,

I’m really sad to hear what you had to experience. As a Bangladeshi, I’m personally disappointed with such behaviour. Hope MUNSU will take care of it. MUN Course Review/ Advice (via Facebook)

MUNSU Response

Thursday evening, MUNSU issued a response to the matter, which announced the ending to the BSA election.

Students impacted by this situation are encouraged to email cro@munsu.ca and reach out to the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC).

Student Body Reminder

On Monday, March 28th, 2022, MUNSU hosted a drop-in event to highlight the Bangladeshi Community’s amazing work. This is an effort to remind students that one incident does not reflect an entire community.

On Facebook, MUNSU stated,

“We ask each of you to keep in mind that the actions of individuals should not reflect on communities. Bangladeshi students make up a large portion of our student community, bringing unique talent, perspective and experience to our university campus”. MUNSU (via Facebook)

Students were invited to visit, paint signs, engage in conversation, and enjoy snacks during the drop-in event. The group then gathered at the clock tower at 12pm.

Director of Finance-Fahmida Ahmed spoke of the wonderful work the BSA (Bangladesh Student Association) does on 93.5 CHMR-FM.

This interview will air tomorrow: March 29th, 2022, at the top of every hour from 12-8 pm.

Listen here: https://chmrfm.weebly.com/