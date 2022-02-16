Backlash from students after MUNL considers not giving a new contract to beloved professor

*Changes have been made to amend the original post. Previously the article stated that Dr. Caman was contacted by the Dean. Dr. Caman was, in fact, contacted by the department head, who spoke with the Dean.*

After the Political Science Society released a letter urging Ailsa Craig, the Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, to reconsider staffing cuts made to the department, students responded confused and upset by this decision.

On February 4th, Political Science Professor Dr. Mehmet Caman announced that he had been contacted by the department head who said that, based on their discussions with the Dean, his contract will end this April and he will likely not receive another contract for next year.

Dr. Mehmet Caman is an international politics scholar and human rights activist who currently is an assistant professor at Memorial University. He came to Memorial in 2015 and has considered Newfoundland his home ever since. The dangerous political situation in Turkey has made his job at MUN all more important because of the high risk he could be imprisoned if he returned to Turkey. Dr. Caman has publicly criticized the Turkish government meaning he could face prosecution if he returned.

This is not the first time students and faculty have been upset due to the faculty’s budget cuts and constraints. According to an infographic released by the MUN Political Science Society, in 2020 Dr. Russel Williams stepped down as the head of the Political Science department because the university wanted him to cut 20% of Political Science courses, even though political science is one of the largest departments in the faculty.

Memorial Students responded immediately supporting Dr. Caman, with the Undergraduate and Graduate Political Science Societies posting letters in support of Dr. Caman and circulating an online petition urging the Dean of Humanities and Social Science to renew the beloved professor’s contract.

Dr. Ailsa Craig has responded to the letter and correspondence regarding Dr. Mehmet Caman and made some clarifications. First, they noted that the HSS faculty is currently in the middle of discussions with departments regarding their teaching plans and that no plans to allocate resources have been finalized yet. Second, they noted that recommendations to renew teaching contracts are made by a hiring committee and that contractual appointments are made in accordance with existing collective agreements. They reiterate that there have been no final decisions made yet regarding Dr. Caman’s contract.

The Political Science Society responded to this rebuttal claiming Dr. Craig “missed many points of this campaign.” And that “All cuts to Political Science MUST end, and previous cuts MUST be reversed.”

Student Response

Many of Caman’s students took to social media after his Twitter announcement to express their gratitude for his teaching at Memorial University.

“Oh no. My experience with you so far in POSC1001 has been great. You’ve shown me more kindness than any other prof has in my short time in university thus far. I hope things change.” – @HawcoRachel on Twitter

“I am so sorry to hear this, Dr. Caman. You are an incredible professor, and I look back fondly on the classes I took with you. I don’t know a single student you have taught and said you were anything less than excellent. Thoughts are with you, and we were lucky to have you.” – @NickMMoody on Twitter

“Dr. Caman was one of the best profs I’ve ever had, this is so sad 🙁 instead of taking away a prof many students idolize, maybe they should find a way to hold accountable the profs who pride themselves on students failing their class” – Kyra Thompson on Facebook

“Of the couple of semesters I did at MUN nothing stands out like classes with Dr. Caman (and Rebidoux, Bell, anyone at Queen’s). He has an unreal ability for adapting Intro to Poli Sci to people not seeking a Poli sci degree and his classes were always fascinating. Enormous loss.” – @jimjamjuggles on Twitter

“Dr. Caman is one of the greatest profs I’ve had at @MemorialU and definitely sparked my love for Poli Sci. I hope this decision gets reversed and he can stay! He is a great asset and a wonderful professor.” – @daviddsimms on Twitter

“I am currently a student in @MehmetEfe_Caman intro to comparative politics class, and last semester I had the privilege of having Dr. Caman as my Intro to Poli Sci prof. He’s a wonderful, engaging, passionate professor and easily one of the best I’ve had. (1/2)” “Mr. Caman deserves another term, and I believe any student who has had this man as a prof will likely tell you the same thing. He truly loves what he does, and Memorial University would be losing an outstanding and highly educated professor were he to be let go. (2/2).” – @dyetti14 on Twitter

Some students highlighted on social media issues with how Memorial allocates more funding to some departments over others, noting the recently built $325 million Core Science facility, compared to the supposed budget constraints for the Political Science department.

“So, they can build fancy science buildings, but can’t afford to renew your contract? What’s with our school! 🙄” – @mkcselby

Some students also highlighted how Memorial U’s President Vianne Timmons had spoken with Dr. Caman in 2020 and tweeted about how his story impacted her and recognized why students love him as a professor.

How can @vianne_timmons say just over a year ago that Memorial is lucky to have Dr. Caman, yet has not acted to tenure-track him?



Dean of HSS is ready to cut LTA funding to the Political Science department… it’s time for the President to act and defend her words. https://t.co/DL9Lhv4oSO — Nicholas Hillier (He/Him) (@NickHillierNL) February 10, 2022

After the Political Science Society posted the letter on social media, more students responded to show their love for Dr. Caman, and appreciation for his work as a professor at Memorial.

“Dr. Caman deserves to be shown the same respect and kindness that he shows everyone else. He was one of my favourite professors while I was at MUN creating a welcoming environment that every professor should aim for. @MehmetEfe_Caman your students will make sure you’re heard.” – @JennaMacnutt on Twitter

The Change.org Petition now has roughly 1500 signatures, with more responses from people expressing their gratitude for Dr. Caman and urging Memorial to extend his contract.

“He is the absolute best prof I’ve ever had” – Liam Burton on Change.org

“I’m signing because Dr. Çaman is unmatched in his dedication to students, staff, and faculty in the Department of Political Science at MUNL. He goes out of his way to ensure that students are engaged and comfortable in his class, cultivating an atmosphere of collegiality, respect, and a desire to learn. He is “one of the good ones” as they say, and the loss of his presence in the department will be one that is felt by all. Dr. Craig must reconsider their decision and provide Dr. Çaman with a permanent position in our Dept. It is what he deserves.” – Holly Fox on Change.org

Professor Response

Dr. Valérie Vézina noted on Twitter that she also had to leave MUN because of the uncertainty of contract positions.

I had to leave @MemorialPoliSci because of the uncertainties of constant contract positions. @MehmetEfe_Caman deserves so much better. @MemorialU is lucky to have him, do better! – @ValVez11 on Twitter

Other colleagues took to Twitter to show their support for Dr. Caman:

“I am always encouraged to see students gather in solidarity to effect change!

This kind of political work is essential, and solidarity with @MehmetEfe_Caman.

I am fortunate to work beside him and proud to call him a colleague.” – @eatingpolitics on Twitter

“Every day we have a chance to show our true colours. We care abt diversity & inclusion. We care abt human rights. We believe in helping scholars at risk. If these things are all true, then @MemorialU has an opportunity here. We can do the right thing.” – @amandabittner on Twitter

“@MehmetEfe_Caman is an inspiration. A great scholar with a powerful moral compass, he has shown so much bravery in adversity. It is an honour to call him my colleague.” – @lucian_ashworth on Twitter

Finance Professor Elvan Aktas of Valdosta State University in Georgia, also posted a letter to the Dean, expressing his support for Dr. Caman and explaining the dangerous political situation in turkey: “… [Turkey’s] authoritarian regime has kept hegemonizing all institutions in the country, from the media to armed forces, from academia to religious organizations, etc. This process has been slow but nonetheless bloody and brutal, resulting in the firing and/or jailing of tens of thousands of public service employees, including around 8000 academics.” He asks that MUN extend Dr. Caman’s contract, as he is an intellectual that influences oppressed people in Turkey.

One of Memorial’s Best Political Science Professors

Dr. Caman has a high student approval rating on the professor review website ratemyprofessors.com, with a score of 4.4/5, including 40 five-star reviews out of 57.

The reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with good reviews ranging from 2018:

“Dr. Caman is by far the best professor I have ever had at MUN! He is really easy to get in contact with and I would highly recommend attending his office hours and get to know him. His experiences really make him a wonderful person and professor.”

To as recently as 2022:

“Prof Caman is amazing! Interesting lectures provide support to do well, always ready to help. He can explain complex things very easily and makes you understand. The readings were ok but got more from the lectures. Plan to take courses from him again.”

Most reviews note Dr. Caman’s ability to make dry course material interesting, as well as his kind and caring nature. Overall, Political Science students at Memorial love Dr. Caman’s classes.

The Political Science society is still encouraging students to sign and share the petition on social media, as well as emailing the Dean of HSS, Dr. Craig, urging them to keep Dr. Caman employed at Memorial.