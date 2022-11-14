Avalon Expo Pop-Culture Convention Sees Excitement and Local Buzz

It was a busy weekend at the Holiday Inn in St John’s as the annual Avalon Expo convention went ahead.

Located on Portugal Cove Road, the Holiday Inn hosted the Expo, which saw many excited people from various pop-culture communities and fans attending the annual convention.

The room appeared to be buzzing with excitement as people expressed their interest in many fandoms, communities, and entertainment cultures.

Additionally, it was common to see many people cosplaying and dressing as their favourite characters.

Local Vendor Dressed up as Deadpool

“It was nice to see people into geek culture gathered into one place and be passionate about similar things,” said Sonny, a Memorial student and first-time attendee.

“The best part about it is all the different folk coming together as vendors and having some really interesting things on sale,” says Sonny.

The room was packed with vendors and booths selling and offering various merchandise such as comics, video games, collectibles, art, posters, board games, Legos, Funko Pops, and more.

Local Vendor selling various art

Local attendants cosplaying

The Expo also had various guest stars in attendance, such as Jenny Yokobori, a voice actor, Irma Gerd, an artist and Lori E White, an animator.

I’m doing another Q&A panel tomorrow at @AvalonExpo at 3pm!



Come for answers about voice acting, stay because I’ve already locked the doors and want to info dump about Neopets and theme park trivia. — Jenny Yokobori (@JennyYokobori) November 12, 2022

Avalon Expo estimates that the weekend event saw over 1000 people attending the convention.