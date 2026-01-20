AUS Volleyball: Sea-Hawks splits series against Saint Mary’s

The MUN Sea-Hawks women’s volleyball team was on the road this weekend in a huge series against the Saint Mary’s Huskies with some pretty big seeding implications for the AUS standings.

On Friday night, riding the momentum of a huge series sweep at home over the University of Moncton, Memorial came out guns a blazing versus Saint Mary’s, winning comfortably 3-0.

While the scoreline may not show it, this was a pretty competitive game. The majority of the first set was tied, as Memorial only clawed out a 25-23 win. The second set was more dominant, as the Sea-Hawks would come out on top 25-15.

The third set was, yet again, very back and fourth, but once again Memorial persevered, taking it 25-22 and winning its third game in a row.

Friday night’s win signified that, no matter the result Saturday afternoon, the Sea-Hawks would remain in second place in the AUS standings, which is huge for home court advantage in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Memorial’s impressive three game win streak would end on Saturday afternoon, after a 3-1 loss.

The Sea-Hawks lost the first two sets in this one. The first set was fairly close and saw MUN lead at one point near the end, but Saint Mary’s ultimately pulled through 25-21. The second set started off pretty close, but Saint Mary’s got on a roll, yet again winning another set, 25-14.

Memorial got back on track in set number three, winning 25-22 in yet another close set.

Saint Mary’s won it’s third and final set 25-19, saving themselves from being swept in this series on home court. Memorial was down by as much as 22-11 at one point, however, the players reeled themselves back into the game, scoring eight points in a row and cutting their deficit to 22-19.

The Sea-Hawks remain in second in the AUS standings, and will be returning home next weekend, where the team will look to do something that no other team has been able to do yet this year: defeat the UNB Reds.

