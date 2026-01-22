AUS Basketball: Sea-Hawks men split series against Acadia

This past weekend the University of Acadia was in town, as for the first time in 2026 the MUN Sea-Hawks men’s and women’s teams were back home at the Field House.

Men’s team splits series against one of the top team in the AUS

Jodick Moudiandambu scored 24 points on Friday to help the Sea-Hawks defeat Acadia 85-82 (munathletics/Instagram).

Entering this series, the Acadia Axmen were the top seeded team in the AUS, holding a 9-3 record. Meanwhile, Memorial was coming off a two loss weekend to StFX, holding a 4-8 record and were on the outside looking in for the playoffs, sitting in seventh place.

Despite that, Memorial won the first game of this series Friday night, thanks to a strong 22 point fourth quarter performance.

Leading the way Friday night for Memorial was Jodick Moudiandambu, who put up 24 points, and Norm Burry, who scored 11 points along with grabbing 11 rebounds in a great double-double performance.

That winning performance was unable to be replicated Saturday night, as the Sea-Hawks fell 101-88, with Josh Reimer leading Memorial in points with 17.

Still, it was great to see Memorial pull off a series split vs. Acadia, as they have now moved up to fifth place in the AUS standings and hold a 5-9 record.

Women’s team drops both games

Serena Phillips led team in points both nights (munathletics/Instagram).

Unfortunately for the women’s team, they were unable to pull out a victory this past weekend.

Memorial entered this series with a 4-8 record, coming off a series split against StFX on the road, and sitting in the sixth and final AUS playoff spot.

In Friday nights game, the Sea-Hawks suffered a 73-55 loss in a game that was actually pretty tightly contested throughout, and saw Memorial lead at various points in both the second and third quarters.

Both Serena Phillips and Amelia Mitchell led Memorial in points that night with 14 each.

Saturday nights loss was unfortunately not as close, with Acadia winning 92-57 in a pretty dominant performance, with Serena Phillips again leading the team in points with 16.

Luckily for Memorial, they maintain their position in the playoffs, remaining in sixth place in the AUS standings, although their record now sits at 4-10.

Next weekend both basketball teams will head to Cape Breton for a showdown with the Capers.

Author Andrew Connors Andrew is a 3rd year student at MUN, majoring in Communications with a minor in Law and Public Policy, hoping to pursue a career in journalism or law. He enjoys watching any sport and loves writing. He hosts a weekly show on CHMR called “Sports on the Rock.”