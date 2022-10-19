An Update from Harlow

Photo credit: Grenfell Campus, Memorial University of Newfoundland

This year’s Harlow transfer has officially kicked off. A group of Memorial Students have settled in at Memorials Harlow campus for their studying abroad adventure.

Luckily, we were able to get an update from one of the students on how the experience has been so far. For anyone interested in taking on this adventure in the future, or for those who have already signed up for next year’s trip, continue reading for some insight into what Harlow is really like…

Life at Harlow Campus

Harlow Campus is a home away from home to say the least. The staff greet us everyday with a smile, and with a genuine interest in our lives. They are there to help, to chat, and always reliable for a good laugh. Harlow Town is always happy to meet Memorial students, and the local pub even has a Newfoundland flag hung up on their wall!

The dorm experience…

I’ve never had the dorm experience before coming to Harlow Campus so I’m very grateful that Harlow has given me this opportunity to live with my fellow students and to live on my own. I always hear that you never forget who you did the Harlow experience with, and I know that I couldn’t ask for a better group of friends to be here with me.

Travelling isn’t Limited to Harlow Town,

I’ve spent a lot of time exploring Harlow Town and the great community that’s been built here. I’ve also spent weekends in London and Cambridge, and all surrounding areas. However, the opportunities to travel are endless!

“I already have plans to visit Dublin and Switzerland, and more recently looking into Germany, Amsterdam, and France for the weeks that follow. This experience has opened my eyes to the possibilities that traveling has to offer. It’s been a once in a lifetime opportunity to be an hour or two away from just about anywhere in Europe (and super cheap)!”

Tips for students debating studying abroad:

To anyone who is debating studying abroad, I can’t express how much you will love it. It is a life changing experience to be fully immersed in a brand new place. You learn so much about yourself and the world that you may never get otherwise. My tip is to remember that your mindset is everything!

There will always be feelings of hesitation, anxiety, and homesickness when you go somewhere new, but remember the bigger picture. You’ll always look back on this opportunity and be grateful that you did it, so enjoy everything this experience has to offer and soak-in all that you can!

Being away from home can be challenging,

Missing family, friends and significant others can seem overwhelming but I’ve learned that it’s so important to lean on the people around you. Everyone will have feelings of loneliness and that’s completely normal!

Talk to your friends on campus about your feelings – you’re not the first one to have them. Be sure to acknowledge those feelings and try your best to stay in the moment. You’ll be surprised how quickly the time will go!

Why study abroad?

Harlow Campus isn’t only a great place to live with an amazing staff, it is also an opportunity to live on your own with endless destinations and experiences waiting everyday!

If you’re ever given the opportunity to study abroad, especially through Harlow Campus, I can’t encourage it enough. Take advantage of the opportunities that this program has to offer, you will come back with a new sense of independence, perspective and more enriched than ever before.