Review: An American Hymnal

An American Hymnal – A Terra Bruce Production premiered in St. John’s last month with shows running between May 16th-25th 2024.

The show follows Father Paul Barry as he has left his home in Ireland to move to America, determined to do good. He soon encounters a jazz singer, Dinah, as she tries to make it big in the New World. Taking place throughout the ’50s and ’60s, An American Hymnal combines a soundtrack of gospel and rock & roll music that ripples through themes of love, loss, forgiveness, and hope.

The production continues through June 21st-23rd at the Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton, ON.

The Majestic Theatre

The Majestic Theatre is planting itself in the heart of Downtown St. John’s with a constant stream of new and revamped plays, musicals, and more.

An American Hymnal is a bold addition to the company and fits well in the space. The production design beautifully blends projection visuals with practical sets to immerse the audience in the world of the Eastern United States in the ‘50s. With professional choreography mixed in, a multitude of things are happening at once, without taking away from the story.

The musical does not shy away from the darker parts of American History. Characters are subjected to abuse, addiction, adversity, and racism to name a few. Some are given the time to reflect on their capacity for change, while others provide the groundwork for differing perspectives.

The musical promotes values of forgiveness; embracing mistakes instead of running from them, and learning from others to allow oneself to grow. The performances sell the emotions, particularly concerning the reimaginings of popular songs from that era and the vocal performances of those pieces.

Luckily, I was able to sit down with one of the actors after the show to talk about the production.

Julia Dunne

Julia is a Resident Artist from Mount Pearl, NL, with Terra Bruce Productions. She graduated from Sheridan College with an Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Music Theatre Performance. Julia plays Jessa, a sex worker who Paul encounters as he is still learning how best to aid his community.

Jessa exemplifies the depth of the characters built throughout the musical. To be human is to carry momentum always, and with that momentum comes change.

Julia is a resilient example of how you can combine two separate passions and maneuver through both seamlessly. As an actor and lifestyle coach, I spoke with Julia about how she is able to find a balance between her creative side and her health.

Being in the public eye means those in the creative industries are subjected to many differing opinions. Good stories are inherently vulnerable, and the reactions to the stories we tell can range drastically.

The performing arts place actors and creatives on a stage for people to see, and a bad review or lacklustre audience can be hard to handle. Julia spoke on finding the balance of being a creative individual and taking time for your health.

Musicals and plays take months -and sometimes years- of production, rehearsals, late nights, and performances. Burnout in any industry is a real problem, and understanding what you need on an individual level to keep going at a healthy pace is important to continue doing what you love. Julia’s lifestyle coaching has been built from this framework, and she continues to expand her life and others in many ways while staying healthy.

Catch Julia and other members of the crew through Majestic’s Summer at the Majestic, to celebrate Newfoundland and Labrador Year of the Arts, 2024.