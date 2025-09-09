AI imagery used on MUN website to be updated, says spokesperson

Generative Artificial Intelligence has become an incredibly contentious topic in the education sphere the past few years, and despite a policy against student use of AI, MUN appears to have used it themselves.

AI images have been found on the official website on the parking page. The most glaring example is the image for the employee parking page, displaying a picture of a distorted “parking by permit only” sign, backwards cars, a strange square streetlight on top of the sign, all displayed on a background that does not resemble Memorial campus.

MUN Director of Communications Chad Pelley responded to our queries on the matter via email:

“Memorial University purposefully avoids the use of AI-generated images on its official design materials. We have reached out to the Parking Office to update the photos they used, and will remind all units to avoid the use of AI-generated images on their websites and other platforms.”

Across Canadian Universities student use of AI in academic work has been highly frowned upon, and MUN is no exception.

The MUN website has an entire page on student use of generative AI, explaining what it is, how it is used, and why it is banned, as well as outlining punishments for using it. Here is what is stated in the policy:

“It is an academic offence at Memorial University to submit work created through the unauthorized use of generative artificial intelligence (GAI) tools and present it as your own original work.”