Advocacy for Work-Life Balance: MUNL Engineering Students Speak Out

Disclaimer: By request, each student interviewed will remain anonymous for fear of departmental retaliation.

Three Memorial University Engineering students are calling for systematic change within the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

Although known for its intensity, concern has been raised regarding the faculty’s lack of value for achieving a healthy work-life balance in Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE).

Concern was initially raised over the pandemic as the workload increased while working from home, which negatively affected mental health wellbeing and contributed to a further sense of isolation among students.

However, since returning to in-person classes, some students still feel the adverse effects and stress associated with the program.

Associate Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences (undergraduate), Dr. Dennis Peters states,

“We recognize this has not been an easy time for our students. Our programs are academically challenging as there are strict requirements on what engineers must learn. Traditionally, our students have benefitted from informal support networks as well as practical hands-on lab experiences. The presence of a pandemic has, undoubtedly, impacted those experiences and has led to a more pronounced imbalance in work-life for many”. Dr. Dennis Peters, Associate Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Students sacrificing to succeed?

The average workweek reported by the students interviewed ranged from 45-84 hours of work per week. This includes in-class instruction, labs, and personal studying.

As a five-year cooperative degree program, MUNL’s engineering students must complete eight full-time academic terms and a minimum of four full-time work terms-which alternate each semester.

The deadlines are strict, and there is little room for failure, which results in extraordinarily long work weeks and sacrifices to succeed.

The intensity of this workload has reportedly taken a toll on each of the interviewed students’ mental health and social life.

For example, many claimed to have developed test anxiety or symptoms of other mental illnesses.

*Note: The Muse has no proof of clinical diagnosis*

“This workload has caused me to develop anxiety and depression. I often develop stomach ulcers from anxiety related to tests, deadlines and lack of freetime which leads to severe depression in some circumstances” (Student A)

“I am in the worst state of mental health I’ve been in, in my life… pre-engineering, I would have described myself as an optimistic person. Now, I constantly feel cynical and depressed”. (Student B)

Support

MUNL offers a variety of student and mental health resources. However, when asked about departmental support, the students noted a lack of compassion as they voiced concerns to the higher-ups in their faculty.

Student A claims “most professors are more concerned about sticking to the schedule designed around the intense workload, rather than the wellbeing of their students.”

All three students noted an intensity shift regarding their workload during the pandemic.

Student C states, “we had professors who would prerecord 5-6 hours of lectures when the weekly lecture times allotted to them were 3x 50 min lectures.”

In addition, assessments and assignments became more difficult because they were online, which inferred a default open-book policy- although distinguished as “closed-book assessments.”

Labs were also reported as becoming much more time-consuming- being “treated more like assignments” (Student A).

While students have been officially back in person for a couple of months now, such workload concerns persist, as student A states:

“There is absolutely no support from the faculty encouraging a work-life balance.”

During the pandemic, concerns about work-life balance and mental health were brought to the head of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dr. Cheng Li. However, each student interviewed characterizes the head’s response as dismissive, often redirecting the conversation to MUNL’s new Core Science Facility (CSF).

Dismissed and deflected

Student B states,

“We have concerns to the head of ECE; however, they dismissed all of our concerns by constantly bringing up the new expensive science building-available to ECE students. They did not directly address any of our problems”.

Student A:

“No concerns were addressed, and all questions were ignored. It was similar to how politicians address difficult questions by talking about a bunch of nonsense that has nothing to do with the question at hand”.

Student C:

“During this meeting, there were a few instances where he (Dr. Cheng Li) vaguely addressed some questions and then changed the subject. He kept telling us he empathized with us while not actually taking any action regarding the issues we had raised. It felt like he was humouring us for the sake of the meeting”.

While this meeting took place during the spring 2021 semester, similar concerns have been raised since returning in person.

In March 2022, students met with Dr. Cheng Li once again.

General takeaways of this March’s meetings included Dr. Cheng Li being much more responsive to student concerns and willing to make some suggested changes.

The main concern- midterm scheduling was addressed and will hopefully be resolved for future semesters.

Students noted that the attitude of the meeting was less dismissive. However, it was made clear that there is only so much Dr. Cheng Li can do regarding the workload issued by professors.

Photo Credit: Mohammad Rahmani (via Unsplash)

Dean of Engineering Response

ECE is arguably one of the most challenging programs at Memorial University, as Dr. Li emphasized to his students.

In the Electrical Class’s meeting minutes provided to The Muse, it states:

“He reiterated that our course load will become lighter and more manageable over time and that we are in an adjustment period since we were online for two years. He was sure that once we are adjusted, in one or two semesters, we will be fine”.

The lack of work-life balance still remains a significant issue.

Student A argues that the Faculty of Engineering designs its programs to create workaholics rather than intelligent, creative, healthy engineers.

However, Dean of Engineering and Applied Science, Dr. Greg Naterer, states:

“The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science is committed to student wellness and a healthy work-life balance.”

Photo Credit: MUNL Engineering (via Memorial University Website)

“We recognize the unprecedented challenges and stresses caused by the pandemic over the past two years, and we are always open to ways we can improve our student support and services. Our instructors and department heads meet regularly with students and hold consultation sessions, provide accommodations in courses, and offer guidance and support. The mental and physical health and safety of our students are always our top priority.” Dr. Greg Naterer, Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Work terms>Academics

The Faculty of Engineering withholds many passionate engineers. Still, even for those who love their field of study, the workload of their academic semesters can take its toll.

Student A highlights their passion and struggle:

“The torture MUNL puts its students through, by overworking us, is influencing me to explore other avenues of education and give up my passion… 80 hours of work a week is unhealthy and when I am forced to do this I often neglect my loved ones, friends, as well as my own health”

Student B claims:

“I feel like I have no alternative to this program since I am three years in. Starting from scratch is not an option for me, but sticking with this program is guaranteed to destroy my physical, mental, and social wellbeing”.

Advocating for change

While the Faculty of Engineering imposes challenges, the participating students’ passion for such fields offers methods of change that could help create a healthy work-life balance.

Photo Credit: Memorial University

This includes:

Replacing tests with project-based evaluations to more accurately reflect the real work of engineering.

Taking more student feedback into account

Bringing back CEQs (Course Evaluation Questionnaire)

Increased flexibility when balancing course deadlines

Associate Dean for the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Dr. Dennis Peter, encourages students struggling with work-life balance to reach out to their Engineering Student Society. Dr. Peter notes, “the relevant department head or associate dean who will be happy to discuss possible solutions.”

Student Support Resources

Student Wellness and Counselling Centre: https://www.mun.ca/studentwellness/supports-services/On-CampusResources.php

MUNSU Director of Advocacy: advocacy@munsu.ca

Engineering Society: http://www.munengineeringsociety.ca/

For urgent support:

24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (local) or 1-888-737-4668 (province-wide).

Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-888-737-4668 St. John’s Region.

24-hour Walk-in Psychiatric Assessment Unit at the Waterford Hospital Site on Waterford Bridge Road: (709) 777-3021 or (709) 777-3022.

Health Sciences Emergency Department on Columbus Drive in St. John’s: (709) 777-6335.