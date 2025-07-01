‘A Woman Who Will Stand Her Ground’: First statue to a named woman erected in St. John’s

On June 18, 2025, Bannerman Park in St. John’s became the site of a historic moment for Newfoundland and Labrador’s recognition of women’s contributions with the unveiling of a statue honoring Armine Nutting Gosling.

Crafted by Newfoundland sculptor Sheila Coultas, this life-sized bronze statue holds two notable distinctions: it is the first public statue in St. John’s dedicated solely to a named woman and the first in the province created by a female artist.

Born in Waterloo, Quebec, Armine Nutting held a brief residence in early 20th-century London which exposed her to the British suffrage movement, inspiring her lifelong commitment to women’s rights.

Upon moving to St. John’s, she founded the St. John’s Ladies Reading Room and Current Events Club, hosting meetings in her home that became hubs for political education and activism for women’s rights.

As president of the Women’s Party, Gosling led efforts to run two candidates in the 1925 municipal election, marking the first in Newfoundland where women could vote. This became a significant milestone in the province’s history, culminating three years later in women gaining the right to vote in elections.

In 1912, Gosling became the first woman appointed to Newfoundland’s Council of Higher Education, breaking new ground for women’s participation in governance. She was also active with the Society for the Protection of Animals and the Child Welfare Association, reflecting a broad commitment to social progress.

Gosling’s lifelong conviction that “the laws that so materially affect [our] lives are bound to be haphazard and one-sided without the aid of the counsel of responsible women” captures the core of her activism and serves as an inspiration for the statue’s title.

The statue’s design includes interactive elements and symbolism: Coultas positioned it to face the path toward the Colonial Building, underscoring the connection between Gosling’s efforts and legislative change.

Notable figures, including Lieutenant Governor Joan Marie Aylward, Minister Sherry Gambin- Walsh, Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O’Leary, Dr. Margot Duley, and Michael Keegan (Gosling’s great-grandson, who traveled from England), attended the unveiling ceremony. Keegan remarked that he had only recently come to appreciate the full scope of his great-grandmother’s activism through the campaign.

Funded by over $300,000 in public donations, the project exemplifies widespread community support to honour a feminist trailblazer. Dr. Duley described the fundraising journey as “a testament to resilience, with support arriving when it was most needed.” She also emphasized during the event that, “the vote means absolutely nothing unless we use it,” a message that remains profoundly relevant within the political scope of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Armine Nutting Gosling’s statue stands as both a memorial to her enduring legacy and a tangible reminder of the ongoing efforts toward gender equivalency in Newfoundland and Labrador.