A Tippling Adventure: A Newfoundland twist on a classic concept

A Tippling Adventure, directed by Benjamin Noah, takes the idea of a western treasure hunt, and pumps it full of Newfoundland culture and identity, and adds a breath of fresh air to a classic story.

It’s a simple story, one that many have probably heard before. A man walks into a bar, on the hunt for a hidden treasure, and meets plenty of interesting characters with murky motivations along the way.

A Tippling Adventure Poster by Mike Feehan (Submitted)

It’s a typical western story, a genre that is not often set in Newfoundland.

The four-part mini-series makes incredibly effective use of what makes it stand out amongst westerns: the setting. These types of stories usually take place in some arid plains or a dry desert.

Set in early 19th century Newfoundland, A Tippling Adventure stands out, and it knows it.

Rhiannon Morgan as Micaela, The Ale Wife (Submitted)

There are many shots of the sweeping Newfoundland landscape, with waves crashing on the cliffs, and snow dusting the rocky landscape and dense forests. Director Benjamin Noah makes effective use of these elements to ensure the show stands out from other westerns.

The visuals are far from the only thing that makes the show stick out from the crowd, however. The show is not just set in Newfoundland, but makes effective use of the island’s unique culture. Between the cast, you see both Newfoundland hospitality, and how, for lack of a better word, blunt the people here can be.

The historical aspect also shines through, and not just in the immediately obvious ways, such as the costumes and props, but what the characters say. Additionally, the music is perfect, and expertly sets the stage for this story, while also letting Newfoundland culture shine through.

Behind The Scenes Of A Tippling Adventure. Director Benjamin Noah (middle) with Rhiannon Morgan and Andrew Ravindran. (Em Oates)

Cast includes local great Andy Jones, Terry Ryan from Shoresy, the star of Hudson and Rex John Reardon, and his costar Kevin Hanchard. The performances across the cast are all great, with Andrew Ravindran as Baji being the standout of the cast.

Ravindran perfectly portrays that Baji is in a place he’s never been before, with a culture unlike anything he’s seen. This contrast is perfectly portrayed by the rest of the cast, which features considerable local talent, who all show off the culture of Newfoundland.

The only part of this show that seemed strange was the pacing, which was a bit all over the place. Sometimes the show is slower paced, taking plenty of time to set up the story and let the characters interact for a while.

Terrance and Baji wading through the forest in A Tippling Adventure. (Submitted)

At other points, the pace feels incredibly quick, bouncing from one point to another with barely any time to process what is happening. These are the two paces the show bounces between on several occasions, and it can be a bit jarring at times.

Overall, despite pacing issues, A Tippling Adventure remains enjoyable the whole way through. It’s a well put together historical western mystery, with a local twist that is sure to engage audiences. The team behind the show have proven that Newfoundland’s distinct culture is sometimes all a show needs to stand out amongst the crowd.



Rating: 8/10