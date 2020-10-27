A Pandemic Friendly Halloween

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With an ongoing pandemic around every corner, and a requirement to wear masks every time we leave the house, it can be pretty hard to get into the holiday spirit.

Here are a few ways to spend this Halloween!

Carve a pumpkin.

Head to Walmart, or Sobeys, or your closest pumpkin-containing store, and pick yourself up a nice pumpkin to carve… or paint! You can do this alone while you listen to some Halloween-themed music, watch movies, or you can invite a friend or two over for a pumpkin carving contest. Alternatively, you can video chat with your friends, and all carve pumpkins at the same time.

Photo by David Menidrey on Unsplash

Marathon your favourite Halloween movies, alone or with friends!

Through Teleparty, a chrome extension, you can sync your video with friends and host long-distance movie sessions. Load up on your favourite treats, make sure you have your internet connection stable, and invite your friends to an all-nighter of classic Halloween movies.

You can find most childhood favourites like Hocus Pocus, the Halloweentown series, the Nightmare Before Christmas, and Twitches on Disney Plus, and Netflix has a pretty nice selection of spooky films – old and new!

Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash

Have a get together – within your bubble!

Since we have relatively low cases in Newfoundland, our alert level allows small gatherings, if you pursue it with caution! Getting together with your bubble, whether it be family, roommates, or friends, and spending some spooky time together is a great way to spend this year’s Halloween.

A treat potluck!

Arrange a small group of friends, each make a different Halloween-themed treat, and then share during an online hang-out session or a safe get together. If hanging out online and have some free time on your hands, you could even drop off your baked goods at each friend’s house.

Photo by Cayla on Unsplash

Have a photoshoot.

Dress up in a costume, grab some props, and go take cool pictures! Use the pumpkin you carved as a helmet. Become a Pumpkin King. Seek out an eerie spot in the forest, use an abandoned building as a background, or find an empty parking lot! Create your own haunted photoset!

Prepare a full day of self-care.

Grab your favourite Lush products and take a nice, long bath. Finally get to the book you’ve been meaning to start for the last few months. Watch as many movies as you’d like, pretend schoolwork doesn’t exist, put on a full face of makeup just because, or order your favourite dish for supper. Spend an entire day to yourself!