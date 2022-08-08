Arts & Culture

A Night of Poetry at The Battery Café

Photo Credit: Battery Café (via Google)
Avatar
Madilyn Miller

Madilyn (she/they) is a second year Political Science and Philosophy student. She is interested in creative writing and the arts, and is currently working on the second draft of her manuscript which will hopefully be published someday. She enjoys spending time with her cat and watching study vlogs on YouTube.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments




The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
244 Following 3.4K Followers
UPDATE: @CFSNL & @MUNSU35 respond to the resignation of Emily Dyer. https://t.co/q4TDV5GSNl
20 hours ago
@CFSNL and @MUNSU35 respond to the resignation of Emily Dyer. Written by: @Jlreid02 https://t.co/q4TDV5GSNl
1 day ago
RT @MUN_POSC: @themusenl is looking for Political Science students to join their team. This is an excellent way for PoliSci students to gai…
1 day ago




0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x