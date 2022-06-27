Features

A Newfound Crisis: Tuition Hikes, Inflation, & NL Youth Retention 

Photo Credit: Memorial University Flickr
Jenna Reid
Jenna Reid

Jenna Reid is a 3rd-year communication studies student at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador. She is an upcoming journalist passionate about people, issues, and trends affecting our communities and culture. She is also this summer's HOT 99.1 Fun Finder. Contact Jenna at: themusechief@gmail.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Muse The Muse
The Muse@themusenl
244 Following 3.4K Followers
“Should I stay or should I go?” The age-old question, posed poignantly by The Clash, continues to apply to several… https://t.co/PIHyEVmQZu
2 days ago
Newfoundland youth are wondering if it is worth it to stay in NL long-term. Written by: Jenna Reid https://t.co/Vn9MOAPC7S
3 days ago
Have you wondered how Pride month came to be? Learn about The History of Pride Month in The Muse’s latest article!… https://t.co/eTfaPj1KcH
6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x