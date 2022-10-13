A Guide to Québec Slang

Photo credit: Christian Chomiak (via unsplash)

The intro to French-Canadian slang/sayings you never knew you needed!

Canada (as I’m sure you already know) is a bilingual country; our two official languages being French and English. Québec is our only official french-language unilingual province.

So, it is a very common practice across Canada for students to learn French as a second language. But learning french in a province where English is primarily spoken can result in many students missing out on some key Québécois slang.

An issue that becomes very clear when you first step off the plane into Québec (trust me). But don’t you worry, because I’ve got you covered…

Over the last few months I have accumulated an extensive list of the most common Québécois sayings to prepare you for your future French-Canadian endeavours.

So without further ado, c’est parti!

Québécois expressions and what they mean:

<< C’est tiguidou! >>

Direct translation: There is none, it is purely québécois.

Equivalent: “Everything’s good”

Ex/ If someone asks… << Ça va? >>

You can respond… << Oui, tout est tiguidou! >>

<< Tu me prends pour une valise? >>

Direct translation: “Do you take me for a suitcase”

Equivalent: “Do you take me for a fool/idiot?”

Ex/ If someone says… << Le Père Noël n’existe pas, tu le sais? >>

You can respond… << Ben oui, je le sais! Tu me prends pour une valise? >>

<< Lâche pas la patate! >>

Direct translation: “Don’t drop the potato”

Equivalent: “Don’t give up”

My personal favourite! This expression has cajun origins but can also be heard throughout Québec.

To immerse yourself even more, check out this music video for the song “Lâche pas la patate” sung by Jimmy C Newman:

Avoir la langue à terre

Direct translation: To have your tongue on the floor

Equivalent: To be extremely tired or hungry

Avoir du front tout le tour de la tête

Direct translation: To have a forehead all around your head

Equivalent: To have nerve/gall

Avoir mal aux cheveux

Direct translation: To have a hair ache

Equivalent: To have a bad hangover

Ex/ << J’ai bu vraiment trop hier soir. J’ai tellement mal au cheveux!! >>

Tire toi une bûche

Direct translation: “Take a log”

Equivalent: “Take a seat”

Bienvenue

Direct translation: “Welcome”

Equivalent: “You’re welcome”

Ex/ equivalent to saying, << de rien >> in France

C’est pas le pogo le plus décongelé de la boîte

Direct translation: “It’s not the most defrosted pogo in the box”

Equivalent: This phrase was coined by québécois politician Manon Massé and is used to insult someone’s intelligence.

Jaser

Translation: To have a chat

Ex/ “I’m in the middle of chatting with someone!” translates to…

<< Je suis en train de jaser avec quelqu’un! >>

Bon courage

Direct translation: “Good luck” or “Do well”

Equivalent: “Hang in there”

Ex/ You will hear this frequently from customers as a part time worker in Québec. When you say, << Bonne Journée >> they may respond by saying,

<< Bon courage! >>

Now it’s time for a challenge!

Let’s see you try and translate the following Québécois expression; write your answers in the comment section below!

And don’t be too hard on yourself, this is a tricky one!

Bonus Challenge: Translate the following Québécois expression,

<< T’es pas le pingouin qui glisse le plus loin >>