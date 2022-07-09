A Guide to Living Ethically as a Student in NL

Photo Credit: bluewater sweden (via Unsplash)

As university students, most of us have fallen prey to the appeal of a quick and easy lifestyle (myself included). With school work constantly piling up and deadlines fast approaching, there’s not a lot of time left to think about how we can improve our daily habits and live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

We’re always moving on to the next thing with very little time to spare. So buying pre-packaged, ready-to-go meals and all your daily essentials off Amazon seems like the most affordable way to live.

Trust me; I’ve been there too.

It seems too tedious, time-consuming, and expensive for a student trying to live on a budget. But if you start slowly by implementing small changes to your daily routine that promote ethical living, it will eventually feel like you’ve been doing it all along.

If you’re like me and want to start living more ethically but don’t know where to start, listen up because you’ve come to the right place!

This is a guide for everything you need to know about how to make the transition into an ethical lifestyle that will be fully sustainable for any student living in Newfoundland.

First things first, shopping!

Starbucks, Amazon and Skipthedishes are every student’s best friends.

We’re all about quick, easy and efficient EVERYTHING, and there’s nothing wrong with that. A lot of the time, it just doesn’t feel like there are enough hours in the day to do anything but your assignments (sometimes not even enough for that!).

But there are ways to be more sustainable with these lifestyle fixes that can make a big difference:

1. Swap out your Starbucks/Tim Hortons/Mcdonald’s coffee for something local

Photo Credit: Erin Delaney, Elizabeth Furey (via gazette.mun.ca)

Tons of locally brewed coffee can replace your quick fix.

You could try the Roastery on campus in the UC or the Jumping Bean in the library. In both cases, you’re promoting local coffee companies and still consuming daily caffeine.

Even better, try bringing your reusable coffee cup with you to avoid creating too much waste.

2. Replace online orders with local shopping

Rather than ordering things online through Amazon or fast fashion clothing sites, try taking the time to visit some local shops!

Some shops downtown like The Bee’s Knees, Model Citizens, Found Consignment Boutique, and Elaine’s Books sell a bunch of locally sourced and secondhand products.

Photo Credit: The Bee’s Knees (via Facebook)

The Bee’s Knees is a great place when you’re on the lookout for some reusable containers, straws, cutlery and any other kitchen/cooking appliance you may need. Many are made from reused materials and are of excellent quality.

Model Citizens and Found Consignment Store are the places to go when you’re looking for some new clothes to add to your wardrobe. Both are second-hand clothing stores that will resell high-end, high-quality clothes at a discounted price.

Another great habit of picking up is when buying new clothes, try swapping out some pieces you don’t wear anymore. Found consignment store will take used clothing in good condition, resell it for you, and then give you part of the profit.

That’s a pretty great deal if you ask me!

3. Take a break from Skip and try out St. John’s Farmer’s Market

Photo Credit: Lauren Power (via theovercast.ca)

St. John’s Farmer’s Market is located at 245 Freshwater Rd and is open Monday 1 pm-8 pm, Wednesday 5 pm-9 pm, and Saturday 9 am-4 pm.

The Farmer’s Market offers local produce, jewelry, art and much more. There is also a variety of cuisines and products that originate from many varying cultures. It’s an immersive experience that can give us insight into the beautiful diversity of our province.

Plus, it is more ethical and healthier to buy from local vendors and supports other members of our community and the NL economy to buy products produced locally.

Making a difference on campus

As university students, there are ways that we can promote sustainability right on campus—for example, making an effort to compost our scraps and recycle doesn’t have to be a tedious, time-consuming task.

Memorial University offers an online tutorial on properly composting, and taking the initiative to make this part of your daily routine can be easy.

**Visit https://www.mun.ca/botanicalgarden/learn/composting/ for more information on how to compost for beginners**

