5 Safe Study Spaces at MUN

Concerned about COVID-19 or enjoy privacy? These study spaces are for you!

On February 18th, 2022, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced that all COVID-19 restrictions and mandates would officially get lifted on March 14th, 2022.

This is a part of the government and public health’s “Living with COVID-19 Plan”- however, the virus will remain a legitimate concern for some.

Memorial University has yet to issue its response and plans.

So The Muse has collaborated with student Ryan Murphy– Owner of @St.John’s Reviews on Tiktok, to curate Five Study Spaces on Campus to ensure comfortability and safety as we navigate living with COVID-19.

1. Queen Elizabeth II Library

QEII Library on Memorial’s St. John’s Campus is a primary hub for student activity and studying. However, for those who enjoy privacy or have COVID-19 concerns, QEII has lots to offer.

Dean of Libraries states. “The libraries are proud that we have been able to provide safe access to our spaces and services throughout the almost two-year pandemic,” said Dr. Dianne Keeping, Dean of Libraries. “We also understand that our students, faculty and staff have different levels of comfort about accessing in-person spaces and services during a pandemic. Our efforts are on flexibility through robust health and safety measures to protect those who use our physical library spaces while also continuing to provide online services for those who prefer to avail of remote access to Memorial’s libraries.”

2. Remote Learning Classrooms

Memorial’s St. John’s Campus has a number of remote learning classrooms designated for those who have to attend remote lectures while physically present on Campus.

SN 1019 Remote Learning Classroom

Available on a first come first serve basis, these rooms are worth checking out if COVID-19 is a personal concern.

Find Remote Learning Classrooms HERE

3. Faculty/ Department Study Spaces

There are study spaces across MUNL Campuses that cater to individual faculties and departments, offering safe and regulated study spaces where one can feel comfortable and safe.

Here is the Humanities & Social Sciences Student study space.

Business Building study spaces:

There are also a number of Society Rooms across Memorials different departments. This includes MUN’s Political Science Society, Memorial University Geography Society, and more!!

Be sure to ask those in your faculty and program!

4. Core Science Facility Study Spaces

MUNL’s new Core Science Facility is known for its beauty, high-tech equipment, and the Blue Whale skeleton. However, it also has several great study spaces useful for students with COVID-19 concerns.

This building is spacious and plentiful, having everything from communal study spaces to individual-spaced tall chairs that ensure social distancing and privacy.

Tall Chairs & Safe Study Spaces in MUNL’s Core Science Facility

5. Hatcher House

Memorial’s Hatcher House is a study space and common area surrounded by MUNL’s St. John’s campus residences. Open to all students; this is a great space to check out.

Open 2 pm-2 am daily; depending on the time, Hatcher is not super busy and easy to keep distance from others to maintain COVID-19 safety.

Hatcher Inside

If you have any safe study space recommendations, let us know!