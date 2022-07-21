5 Must-Read Books Available at MUN

Book recommendations from a book lover.

Very recently, I found my haven in the library at the MUN Education building. The library is filled with books suitable for all ages and contains diverse media ranging from short stories to graphic novels.

Photo Credit: Aya Alumutoory

It is stocked with different genres and includes classics like Macbeth by William Shakespeare, as well as booktok favourites like A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas.

Below are some of the best books that I have borrowed so far:

1. Loveless by Alice Oseman.

A painfully beautiful story about friendship and self-discovery with an incredible array of representations of asexual and aromantic people. The same author wrote the award-winning graphic novel series Heartstopper, which has recently been adapted into a Netflix show!

2. When We Collided by Emery Lord.

A wonderful novel that was written from a dual point of view, tackling complex topics such as grief and mental illness. It also showcases healing and self-acceptance, leaving you tear-eyed. This book is more on the heavier side of what I am used to but is an eye-opening read.

Photo Credit: Aya Almutoory

3. On A Sunbeam by Tillie Walden.

One of the largest graphic novels available at the library and contains breathtaking panels. This intergalactic story is perfect for sci-fi lovers and highlights growth and found family. It’s written through two different timelines, accentuating the history between Mia and her lover, Grace.

4. My Body My Choice by Robin Stevenson.

A nonfiction book that brilliantly highlights the fight for abortion rights and the dark history behind abortion laws. In my opinion, this is a necessary read, especially given the new abortion ban in the US.

5. Once Upon an Eid by 15 Muslim Voices.

In the spirit of our fellow Muslims recently celebrating Eid, this beautifully written book accurately reflects the joys of Eid and the diversity within the Muslim community. It is aimed at a younger audience and written through a collection of short stories, verses, and even a comic panel by the same creator of the Ms. Marvel comics (currently a Marvel tv show!).

All books mentioned are currently available to borrow at the Education Library on MUN’s St. John’s Campus.