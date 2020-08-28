3 Ingredient Meals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the stressful times we’re living in, it’s important to enjoy the little things. A quick walk on a sunny day, the show that never fails to make you laugh, and , of course, food.

But even getting food can be stressful, so I’ve made this list of meals consisting of only 3 ingredients so you can minimise your time at the supermarket and cooking.

Baked Meat and Cheese Rollups

1 ball pizza dough

8 oz. thinly sliced deli ham (or any meat)

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Roll out pizza dough on a lightly floured surface. Press to form a 12 x 8-inch rectangle. Arrange ham slices evenly over dough to within 1/2 inch of edges. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Starting at one of the short ends, roll up dough to form log. Pinch seam together to seal. Place, seam side down, on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 50 minutes, or until deep golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting into 8 slices with a serrated knife.

Chicken WIngs with Herbs and Honey

2 pounds frozen chicken wings thawed

3 Tablespoons Italian seasoning

Honey to taste for serving

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F. Place the chicken wings in a large mixing bowl and add the Italian seasoning. Use your hands to toss the wings and seasoning together until all the wings are coated (this may need to be done in batches depending on the size of your bowl). Place the wings on a large non-stick baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until crispy and cooked through (Note: mine were in the oven for 22 minutes on the dot). Remove from oven, transfer to a serving platter, and drizzle with honey.

Chicken Salad

1 cup shredded chicken

2 Tbsp mayonaisse

1/3 raisins

Mix ingredients in a large bowl. Eat

Taco Lime Grilled Chicken

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1/4 cup lime juice (~2 limes)

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts

Mix the taco seasoning and lime juice, cover the chicken in the mixture and optionally marinate for 30 minutes to over-night. Grill over medium-high heat until cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per side, and let sit for 5 minutes.

Dried Beef Dip

2 8-ounce containers whipped-style cream cheese, room temperature

2.5-ounce jar dried beef, chopped

4 green onions, sliced

In a medium bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Mix in dried beef and green onions until fully incorporated. Cover and chill for at least two hours or overnight. Serve with veggies, toasted baguette, or crackers.

Baked Salmon with Pesto and Pecans

4 Salmon fillets

4 Tablespoons storebought or homemade Pesto

4 Tablespoons crushed Pecans

Preheat the oven to 400F. Lightly grease or oil a baking sheet. Place the Salmon fillets skin side down on the prepared pan. Spoon a tablespoon of pesto per fillet and spread all over the salmon. Sprinkle the crushed pecans all over (about a tablespoon each). Bake for about 15 minutes or until the salmon flakes easily when poked. Adjust the time according the to thickness of your fish. Serve immediately and have it with your favorite vegetables.

Lastly, what’s supper without some dessert? Like some Salted Peanut Butter Ice Cream

3 bananas

2 tablespoons unsweetened, unsalted peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Slice bananas and freeze overnight in a sealed container. Defrost bananas for a few minutes In a processor or blender, combine the bananas and peanut butter on low speed to avoid burning out the engine. When mostly mixed, add salt a little at a time and adjust to your taste.

Hope these recipes give you some ideas. Enjoy and stay safe.