Nickel Independent Film Festival screens begins its 26th edition

The Nickel Independent Film Festival will continue its over two-decades of celebrating and nurturing Newfoundland and Labrador’s independent film culture with its 2026 run, taking place at LSPU Hall from June 22–28.

This year’s program features a curated selection of the top local and international feature films, documentaries, and short films, alongside free panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities for filmmakers, storytellers, and film enthusiasts across St. John’s.

Below is a brief overview of this year’s screenings.

‘Hangshore:’ Monday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Hangshore (2026)

Director: Justin Oakey

Run-time: 87 minutes

Winner of Best Feature at Fog Fest and recipient of the DGC Ontario Award for Best Director at the Canadian Film Festival.

History’s Headlines (2026)

Director: Jeff Lewis

Run-time: 17 minutes

Theresia Kappianaq and Haiden Angutimarik in Wrong Husband (2025)

Uiksaringitara or ‘Wrong Husband:’ Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. | 1 film

Director: Zacharias Kunuk

Run-time: 100 minutes

Winner of Best Canadian Film at TIFF 2025.

‘A little Tenderness:’ Wednesday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. | 7 shorts

After a bad night and a worse almost-romance, Ange (Cheney Emberg), spirals their way to a friend’s apartment (MK Morris) (Bad News goes to Therapy, 2026)

Bad News Go to Therapy (2026)

Director: Jana Gillis

Run-time: 6 minutes

The Dress (2026)

Director: Lynn Panting

Run-time: 8 minutes

Kid Me Not (2026)

Director: Nathalie Javault

Run-time: 6 minutes

Candles (2026)

Director: Kwame Lestrade

Run-time: 13 minutes

Last Love Letter (2026)

Director: Rhonda Buckley

Run-time: 6 minutes

Jazz Infernal (2026)

Director: Will Niava

Run-time: 16 minutes

Intercambio (2026)

Director: Amaia Yoldi

Run-time: 14 minutes

‘Love, Almost:’ Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. | 5 shorts

At a camping resort where summer routines repeat year-round, a young woman’s crush on a tourist from Madrid forces her to confront her fear of abandonment. (Casi Septiembre, 2026)

Sawdust (2026)

Director: Ashley Neary

Run-time: 9 minutes

My Plastic Mother (2026)

Director: Amar Haikal

Run-time: 19 minutes

Recipient of the Grand Jury Prize at Fickerfest; qualified for the 2027 Oscars race.

Julian and the Wind (2026)

Director: Connor Jessup

Run-time: 15 minutes

Second Place (2026)

Director: Andrea Dunne

Run-time: 15 minutes

Casi Septiembre (2026)

Director: LUCÍA G. Romero

Run-time: 30 minutes

‘The Darkest Timeline:’ Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 p.m. | 7 shorts

A Palestinian surgeon drives home after a long night shift, unaware that a routine commute through a deserted West Bank road is about to pull her into a tightening web of coercion, surveillance, and danger. (Coyotes, 2026)

(For Once I Dreamed of You) (2026)

Director: Kate Solar

Run-time: 6 minutes

Black Hole (2026)

Director: Brianna Russell

Run-time: 12 minutes

And I Would Be Beautiful (2026)

Director: Mathilde george

Run-time: 10 minutes

Volcelest (2026)

Director: Eric Briche

Run-time: 15 minutes

Flickers (2026)

Director: Alexa Jane Jerrett

Run-time: 6 minutes

Coyotes (2026)

Director: Said Zagha

Run-time: 20 minutes

Selected for the 2025 Berlinale Shorts competition.

The Spectacle (2026)

Director: BÁLINT KENYERES

Run-time: 17 minutes

Competited at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

‘DIY Sci-Fi Screening:’ Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Showcases the results of the ten-day challenge to create a sci-fi short film and have it shown at the Nickel Festival.

‘Things Get Weird:’ Friday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. | 7 shorts

A young boy’s pimple bursts, leading to a bloody disaster. This Portuguese body-horror comedy packs a lot of mess into a very short runtime. (Pimple, 2026)

Radio Hell (2026)

Director: Bart K Pierson

Run-time: 13 minutes

Technophobic (2026)

Director: Michael Peers & Yasmine Majchrzak

Run-time: 8 minutes

Finger Guns (2026)

Director: David Feehan

Run-time: 10 minutes

An Interview with the Devil (2026)

Director: Peter Collins

Run-time: 16 minutes

Luz Diabla (2026)

Director: Gervasio Canda, Paula Boffo, & Patricio Plaza

Run-time: 11 minutes

Oliver (2026)

Director: Andrew Strickland

Run-time: 13 minutes

Pimple (2026)

Director: Fernando Alle

Run-time: 4 minutes

‘People’s History:’ Saturday, June 27 at 2:30 p.m. | 6 documentaries

Lorraine Michael looks back on a life in politics, labour, and public protest while tracing the Lebanese-Newfoundland community that shaped her sense of justice. (Lorraine, 2026)

If They’re Not Dead, They’re Still Alive (2026)

Director: MAÏKA HEARSON

Run-time: 10 minutes

The Lines She Carries (2026)

Director: Crystal Martin

Run-time: 11 minutes

No Matter the Weather (2026)

Director: Florence Lafond

Run-time: 15 minutes

Free Fish (2026)

Director: Bisan Owda

Run-time: 23 minutes

Motel Grand-Pré (2026)

Director: Calvin Liu

Run-time: 15 minutes

Winner of the Canadian Society of Cinematographers Award and Air Canada Best Short Film Award.

Lorraine (2026)

Director: Allison Basha & David Gosine

Run-time: 15 minutes

‘Hope After All:’ Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. | 6 shorts

On a road trip across Newfoundland, photographer Ting Ting Chen makes surreal portraits of 74-year-old Robert Tilley, demonstrating a unique cross-generational friendship. (The Muse, 2026)

Balconada (2026)

Director: Iva Tokmakchieva

Run-time: 8 minutes

Sydney (2026)

Director: Grant Earl Macintosh

Run-time: 17 minutes

We Were the Scenery (2026)

Director: Christopher Radcliff

Run-time: 15 minutes

Recipient of the Short FIlm Jury Award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The Muse (2026)

Director: Wanda Nolan

Run-time: 18 minutes

Sulaimani (2026)

Director: Vinnoe Ann Bose

Run-time: 20 minutes

Pique-Nique (2026)

Director: JÉRÉMY GAGNON

Run-time: 9 minutes

‘Labrador in Focus:’ Sunday, June 28 at 2:30 p.m. | 6 shorts

Innu knowledge holder Rosemarie Pokue passes down what her mother taught her: how to pluck a partridge, how to cut it, how to cook it six different ways. (Partridge Cleaning, 2026)

Note: these short films are to screen at The Rooms.

Rocks (2024)

Director: Students of Sheshatshiu Innu School

Run-time: 6 minutes

Talent Show (2024)

Director: Students of Mealy Mountain Collegiate

Run-time: 7 minutes

Stagefright (2026)

Director: Adam Hill

Run-time: 14 minutes

Partridge Cleaning (2026)

Director: Arctic Moss Studios

Run-time: 5 minutes

Lydia Campbell (2026)

Director: Them Days

Run-time: 13 minutes

The Labrador Creative Arts Festival (2026)

Director: Amanda Bulman & RODRIGO IÑIGUEZ

Run-time: 60 minutes

‘Striking Out the Boys:’ Sunday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. | 3 films

Striking Out The Boys follows Newfoundlander, Jaida Lee, over a four-year period where she helps elevate female baseball in a male-dominated sport. (Striking out the Boys, 2026)

Me and the Spaceman (2026)

Director: Eric William Elliot

Run-time: 14 minutes

Le Tour De Canada (2026)

Director: John Hollands

Run-time: 6 minutes

Striking Out the Boys (2026) | **WORLD PREMIER**

Director: Kelly Meadus

Run-time: 70 minutes

Film tickets are ‘pay what you can’ with a $10 minimum. Festival passes are available for $60 and allow viewers to reserve tickets for any screening. Tickets and passes can be purchased in-person at the LSPU Hall box office or online on the Nickel Festival website.